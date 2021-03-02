Privatisation: Govt gets multiple bids for Shipping corporation of India's
The government has received multiple bids for privatisation of Shipping Corporation of India, Department of Investment and Public Asset Management Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey said on Monday.
DIPAM in December had invited expressions of interest (EoI) for strategic disinvestment of its entire stake of 63.75 per cent in Shipping Corp of India, along with the transfer of management. The last date for submitting the bids was February 13, which was later extended to March 1.
"Multiple Expressions of Interest have been received for privatisation of Shipping Corporation of India Limited. The transaction will now move to the second stage," Pandey tweeted.
The Cabinet had in November last year given an in-principle approval for strategic divestment of Shipping Corp and Container Corp of India Ltd. However, the plans were delayed due to the pandemic.
In her Budget speech for 2021-22 Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said, "a number of transactions namely Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd, Air India, Shipping Corp of India, Container Corp of India, IDBI Bank, BEML Ltd, Pawan Hans, Neelachal Ispat Nigam Ltd among others would be completed in 2021-22."
The government has already received multiple EoIs for privatisation of BPCL, Air India, and Pawan Hans.
For 2021-22, the government has set a disinvestment target of ₹1.75 lakh crore, over five times what it is aiming to raise in the current financial year. In the Revised Estimates, the target has been set at ₹32,000 crore for current fiscal.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rupee surges 24 paise to 73.31 against US dollar in early trade
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Privatisation: Govt gets multiple bids for Shipping corporation of India's
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Disinvestment: BPCL to sell Numaligarh Refinery stake for ₹9,876 cr
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Global food prices in January at highest since 2014: Key points
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indian shares extend gains as lenders, IT stocks advance
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Japan cuts investments on plant, equipment, casts doubt on strength of economy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Auto sales enter fast lane with double-digit growth
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Glitch probe on at HDFC Securities; Zerodha faces snag
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
GST revenue hits ₹1 Lakh-crore for 5th month
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Manufacturing activity remained strong in February
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Urban jobless rate falls below 7% for the first time in 2 years
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Record global food prices benefit Indian farmers, but stoke inflation fears
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Telcos place bids worth ₹77,000 crores for 4G spectrum
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
New WTO chief pushes for vaccine access, fisheries deal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US manufacturing activity hits three-year high; cost pressures accelerating
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox