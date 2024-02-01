 Rail stocks trade higher ahead of interim Union Budget - Hindustan Times
News / Business / Rail stocks trade higher ahead of interim Union Budget

Rail stocks trade higher ahead of interim Union Budget

PTI | | Posted by Singh Rahul Sunilkumar
Feb 01, 2024 10:45 AM IST

Railway-related stocks trade positively ahead of interim Union Budget.

Stocks of companies related to railways were trading in the positive territory on Thursday morning ahead of the presentation of the interim Budget.

Rail stocks trade higher ahead of Budget. (HT File)
Rail stocks trade higher ahead of Budget. (HT File)

Shares of IRCON International rallied 3.26 per cent, Texmaco Rail & Engineering jumped 2.71 per cent, Indian Railway Finance Corporation climbed 2.58 per cent and Rail Vikas Nigam advanced 1.52 per cent on the BSE.

The stock of Jupiter Wagons went up 1.46 per cent, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) (0.88 per cent) and Titagarh Rail Systems (0.71 per cent).

"In railways, we anticipate a surge in investment, unveiling transformative projects and introducing 300-400 Vande Bharat trains," Suman Bannerjee, CIO of Paris-based hedge fund Hedonova, said.

In the equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex rose 118.59 points to 71,870.70 points and the Nifty quoted 68.20 points up at 21,789.90 points.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the interim Budget at 11 am in the Parliament.

