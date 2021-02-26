RailTel Corp of India jumps 16% in market debut
Shares of state-owned RailTel Corporation of India Ltd opened nearly 16% higher in their market debut on Friday, showing continued demand for new stock market listings in the country.
More than a dozen companies, including Burger King India, opted for initial public offerings (IPOs) in the last few months of 2020 to cash in on a rally in Indian shares, fuelled by record foreign inflows and an improving economic outlook.
RailTel Corp, which provides telecom infrastructure and internet services along India's railway tracks and at railway stations, has an optic fibre network that covers over 58,000 kilometres and almost 5,900 railway stations, according to its website.
The company partnered with Alphabet Inc's Google in 2015 to bring free public WiFi to over 400 of the busiest railway stations in India by mid-2020. Google in February last year said that by June 2018 that target was surpassed, and decided to wind down the partnership, citing availability of cheap mobile data and internet across the country.
RailTel Corp's shares opened at 109 rupees on National Stock Exchange of India in pre-open trade, after raising 8.19 billion rupees ($112.01 million) in its IPO. The company's shares were oversubscribed nearly 21 times.
RailTel posted a net profit of 1.41 billion rupees and revenue from operations of 11.28 billion rupees for the year ended March 31, 2020, according to its prospectus filing.
($1 = 73.1210 Indian rupees)
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RailTel Corp of India jumps 16% in market debut
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Australia to lift ban on Boeing 737 MAX, first in Asia-Pacific region
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sensex tanks over 1,000 pts in opening trade; Nifty slips below 14,900
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indices in red as Sensex falls 759 points to 50,280; Nifty slides 220 points
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
GDP to shrink 7% this fiscal, see 13.7% growth in FY 22, says Moody’s
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Burman family may get joint promoter status at Eveready
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bharti Airtel raises $1.25 billion through overseas bonds
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt tweaks norms for public procurement deals: Officials
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Supreme Court gives breather to govt, EPFO in pensions case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Powell is patient but markets aren’t, challenging new Fed policy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Oil mixed, US crude hits highest since 2019 as refineries restart
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Oil set for monthly surge with market watching next OPEC+ move
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Wall Street closes down, tech selloff drags as bond yields climb
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US trade nominee says Prez Joe Biden's team backs use of tariffs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Twitter expects annual revenue to double in 2023
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox