IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Business / RBI: India Inc's overseas direct investment falls by 31% to USD 1.85 billion
Of the total investment made by Indian companies in foreign markets, USD 1.36 billion was in the form of loan; USD 297.37 million comprised as equity investment and the rest of USD 183.82 million was by way of issuance of guarantee, according to the RBI data on outward foreign direct investment (OFDI) - February 2021.(REUTERS)
Of the total investment made by Indian companies in foreign markets, USD 1.36 billion was in the form of loan; USD 297.37 million comprised as equity investment and the rest of USD 183.82 million was by way of issuance of guarantee, according to the RBI data on outward foreign direct investment (OFDI) - February 2021.(REUTERS)
business

RBI: India Inc's overseas direct investment falls by 31% to USD 1.85 billion

Domestic companies made investments of USD 2.66 billion in their overseas subsidiaries and joint-ventures in the year-ago month, February 2020.
READ FULL STORY
PTI, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 06:27 PM IST

India Inc's overseas direct investment fell by 31 per cent to USD 1.85 billion in February this year, the RBI data showed.

Domestic companies made investments of USD 2.66 billion in their overseas subsidiaries and joint-ventures in the year-ago month, February 2020.

Of the total investment made by Indian companies in foreign markets, USD 1.36 billion was in the form of loan; USD 297.37 million comprised as equity investment and the rest of USD 183.82 million was by way of issuance of guarantee, according to the RBI data on outward foreign direct investment (OFDI) - February 2021.

However, total OFDI by domestic firms in February was higher than that of USD 1.19 billion in January 2021.

Among the major companies who invested in their overseas ventures during the month included Tata Steel (USD 1 billion in its wholly-owned subsidiary in Singapore), and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries -- USD 100 million in a joint venture in the US.

Also read: India's forex reserves increase by USD 689 million to USD 584.55 billion: RBI

ONGC Videsh Ltd invested a total of USD 96.15 million in various joint ventures/wholly owned subsidiaries in Russia, Mozambique, Myanmar, Sudan, Colombia, Vietnam and Azerbaijan.

JSW Steel made a collective investment of USD 62.85 million in its three WoS/JVs in the Netherlands and the US.

GMM Pfaudler Ltd, which is engaged in pharma equipment manufacturing, put in USD 45.33 million in its JV in Luxembourg; the Indian Hotels Company USD 33 million in Netherlands JV; L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering USD 37.55 million in a JV in Saudi Arabia and Millars Concrete Technologies invested USD 34.26 million in Luxembourg joint venture.

RBI said the data is provisional and is subject to change based on online reporting by the banks.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india inc earnings foreign direct investment
Close
The accused stole over 5kg of gold and 9kg of silver ornaments worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.82 crore. (HT Photo)
The accused stole over 5kg of gold and 9kg of silver ornaments worth 2.82 crore. (HT Photo)
business

Gold prices down over 20% from highs. Should you invest?

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 06:40 PM IST
Gold has been falling for the past few months and has lost more than 20% in value from the highs witnessed in August last year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Of the total investment made by Indian companies in foreign markets, USD 1.36 billion was in the form of loan; USD 297.37 million comprised as equity investment and the rest of USD 183.82 million was by way of issuance of guarantee, according to the RBI data on outward foreign direct investment (OFDI) - February 2021.(REUTERS)
Of the total investment made by Indian companies in foreign markets, USD 1.36 billion was in the form of loan; USD 297.37 million comprised as equity investment and the rest of USD 183.82 million was by way of issuance of guarantee, according to the RBI data on outward foreign direct investment (OFDI) - February 2021.(REUTERS)
business

RBI: India Inc's overseas direct investment falls by 31% to USD 1.85 billion

PTI, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 06:27 PM IST
Domestic companies made investments of USD 2.66 billion in their overseas subsidiaries and joint-ventures in the year-ago month, February 2020.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Budget deficits in the Arab Gulf, where economies are reliant on oil, widened after prices crashed.(Reuters)
Budget deficits in the Arab Gulf, where economies are reliant on oil, widened after prices crashed.(Reuters)
business

OPEC+ surprise sees oil soar past Gulf’s budget-balancing Levels

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 06:27 PM IST
The shock move by OPEC+ triggered a rally in Brent prices, which rose to almost $70 a barrel. That’s higher than annual average levels needed for the cartel’s largest producers, including Saudi Arabia, to balance their budgets this year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Elon Musk’s tumble only underscores the hard-to-fathom velocity of his ascent.(REUTERS)
Elon Musk’s tumble only underscores the hard-to-fathom velocity of his ascent.(REUTERS)
business

Elon Musk’s historic wealth gains unravel with $27 billion loss

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 05:04 PM IST
Musk’s fortune hasn’t been solely subject to the forces buffeting the tech industry. His net worth has risen and slumped recently in tandem with the price of Bitcoin.
READ FULL STORY
Close
WhatsApp helpline is now functional in all the 138 regional offices of EPFO.(HT File Photo)
WhatsApp helpline is now functional in all the 138 regional offices of EPFO.(HT File Photo)
business

How to check PF balance without Universal Account Number

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ayshee Bhaduri, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 02:49 PM IST
  • For checking EPF balance without UAN number, users will need to log into their account through the EPF homepage at epfindia.gov.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union minister of state for finance and corporate affairs Anurag Thakur on Saturday addressed the Punjab chapter of Entrepreneurs Organisation. (ANI File Photo )
Union minister of state for finance and corporate affairs Anurag Thakur on Saturday addressed the Punjab chapter of Entrepreneurs Organisation. (ANI File Photo )
business

On cryptocurrency, Anurag Thakur says ‘innovation welcomed, must evaluate ideas’

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 09:09 PM IST
Anurag Thakur’s remark comes days after the Reserve bank of India (RBI) governor Shaktikanta Das flagged “major concerns” about the impact of cryptocurrencies on financial stability.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The chairman of the 15th Finance Commission NK Singh(Sonu Mehta/ HT Archive)
The chairman of the 15th Finance Commission NK Singh(Sonu Mehta/ HT Archive)
business

Opted for continuity in deciding tax devolution to states: FC chairman N K Singh

PTI
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 07:39 PM IST
  • The 15th Finance Commission has recommended that states be given 41 per cent of the divisible tax pool of the Centre during the period 2021-22 to 2025-26, which is at the same level as was recommended by the 14th Finance Commission.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Other than tax-saving investments, taxpayers also need to complete other tax-related tasks in order to avoid penalties.(Reuters)
Other than tax-saving investments, taxpayers also need to complete other tax-related tasks in order to avoid penalties.(Reuters)
business

From ITR to PAN-Aadhaar linking: Tax-related tasks to complete before March 31

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 04:45 PM IST
  • Here’s a list of some of the tasks which need to be performed by taxpayers before March 31
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tail of AirAsia X plane as seen at the Garuda Maintenance Facility AeroAsia in Tangerang, Indonesia. (Reuters)
Tail of AirAsia X plane as seen at the Garuda Maintenance Facility AeroAsia in Tangerang, Indonesia. (Reuters)
business

AirAsia CEO says company may launch flying-taxi business in 2022

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 02:55 PM IST
With the airline business taking a hit from the coronavirus pandemic, AirAsia has been expanding in the digital space.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Payrolls jumped by 379,000 last month, which was almost double expectations and pushed the unemployment rate down slightly to 6.2 percent, the Labor Department reported.(AFP file photo. Representative image)
Payrolls jumped by 379,000 last month, which was almost double expectations and pushed the unemployment rate down slightly to 6.2 percent, the Labor Department reported.(AFP file photo. Representative image)
business

Covid rescue plan clears hurdle as US economy shows gains

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | AFP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 02:26 PM IST
Negotiations in the evenly divided Senate had frozen the chamber's action for some nine hours before the Democrats reached agreement with moderate Senator Joe Manchin, who had balked at the scale of the benefits.
READ FULL STORY
Close
It was under his leadership that Muthoot Finance reached heights and also became the first NBFC to enter the ' <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1000 crore net profit club'.(Muthoot Group)
It was under his leadership that Muthoot Finance reached heights and also became the first NBFC to enter the ' 1000 crore net profit club'.(Muthoot Group)
business

Muthoot Group chairman MG George passes away: All you need to know

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Deepali Sharma
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 11:24 AM IST
Notably, George was one of the six people from the Malayalee background to have entered the Forbes Magazine's Rich list of 2020.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The central bank in April had announced the government will issue Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGBs), part of the central government’s market-borrowing programme, in six tranches beginning April 20 till September.(Reuters)
The central bank in April had announced the government will issue Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGBs), part of the central government’s market-borrowing programme, in six tranches beginning April 20 till September.(Reuters)
business

A weak week for gold: Here's how the bullion fared

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 11:17 AM IST
The continuous fall in the prices of gold allured Indian consumers to purchase more gold in physical form.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In response to another question, Sitharaman said it was for the federal tax body, the GST Council, to take up this issue when it sees fit.
In response to another question, Sitharaman said it was for the federal tax body, the GST Council, to take up this issue when it sees fit.
business

Centre, states need to discuss fuel taxes, says Sitharaman

By Gireesh Chandra Prasad, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 02:15 AM IST
  • In an interaction with members of the Indian Women’s Press Corps (IWPC), Sitharaman said that consumer sentiment about the tax burden on auto fuel was understandable.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Mukesh Ambani-led company expects to vaccinate around 900,000 people, including family members of employees, the company said.(Reuters representative image)
The Mukesh Ambani-led company expects to vaccinate around 900,000 people, including family members of employees, the company said.(Reuters representative image)
business

Reliance to bear the cost of covid shots for its staff

By Kalpana Pathak, Hindustan Times, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 02:10 AM IST
  • Nearly 1.1 million vaccine doses were administered to people above the age of 60 and those in the 45-59 age group till Thursday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Survey said a major challenge most firms face is the complex architecture of the governance framework, including the density of legislation and statutory compliances.(MINT_PRINT)
The Survey said a major challenge most firms face is the complex architecture of the governance framework, including the density of legislation and statutory compliances.(MINT_PRINT)
business

Govt plans to scrap 6,000 compliances

By Asit Ranjan Mishra, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 02:04 AM IST
  • Mohapatra said the idea came during Modi’s meeting with Marriott International president and chief executive Arne Sorenson, who complained about the complex regulations in starting and running a hotel in India.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP