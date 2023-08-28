News / Business / Reliance AGM: 2.6 lakh jobs created, 1.2k crore spent on CSR, says Mukesh Ambani | Big numbers

Reliance AGM: 2.6 lakh jobs created, 1.2k crore spent on CSR, says Mukesh Ambani | Big numbers

ByShobhit Gupta
Aug 28, 2023 02:55 PM IST

Reliance's consolidated revenues stood at ₹9,74,864 crore, while its annual consolidated EBITDA was ₹1,53,920 crore.

Reliance Industries Limited chairman Mukesh Ambani on Monday announced that the organisation set a new record in creating jobs for Indians by adding 2.6 lakh jobs across its businesses and is the highest Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) spender with spending 1,217 crore annually.

Reliance chairperson Mukesh Ambani.(Jio)

While addressing the 46th Annual General Meeting (AGM) via video conferencing, Ambani said, "New India is full of self-confidence. This India is unstoppable and tireless. India will rise as a leading nation. India's G20 presidency is historic."

While sharing the numbers of the company, the chairman announced that Reliance's consolidated revenues stood at 9,74,864 crore, while its annual consolidated EBITDA was 1,53,920 crore, and the net profit was 73,670 crore.

He further said that Reliance Industries has cumulatively invested $150 billion in last 10 years, which is bigger than any corporate in the country.

While talking about digital services, Ambani said that Jio has consolidated its position as India's number one digital service provider, with 450 million subscribers consuming nearly 25 GB of data on an average every month. This translates to monthly data traffic of 1100 crore GBs, representing a 45% year-on-year growth

He also said that Jio is adding one 5G cell to our network every 10 seconds. “Jio has been main catalyst of New India’s spectacular digital transformation. Now our ambitions go beyond the shores of India,” he said.

“We began 5G rollout last October. In 9 months, Jio 5G is already present in over 96% of the census towns. And we are on track to cover entire country by Dec ’23. This makes Jio 5G the fastest-ever 5G rollout anywhere in the world,” he added.

While talking about upcoming G20 summit, Ambani said, “When we look at the geopolitical and economic situation, there are dark clouds of uncertainty hovering around us. However, there is also one sharp unmistakable ray of certainty. The certainty that India will rise as a leading nation in our increasingly multi-polar world.”


New Delhi
Monday, August 28, 2023

