Reliance Industries cut workforce by 11% in 2023-24, retail segment sees highest number of cuts

Reliance Industries Ltd, has reduced its workforce by 11% or by 42,000 people during the financial year 2023-24 compared to the year prior, the Economic Times reported. This indicates cost-efficiency drives, and the reduction is prominent especially in its retail segment, according to the report. The total number of employees in Reliance Industries was 347,000 in 2023-24, but was 389,000 in 2022-23. (ANI)

Also Read: Will there be a recession in US? JPMorgan says 35% possibility by end of 2024

How many employees did Reliance Industries have in total?

The total number of employees in Reliance Industries was 347,000 in 2023-24, but was 389,000 in 2022-23.

Also Read: Ola may enter quick commerce sector to compete with Blinkit and Zepto? ‘Future roadmap is…’

The number of new recruits also was cut down by more than a third to 170,000, according to the company's annual report.

Why has the number of employees in Reliance Industries fallen?

"The new lines of businesses (at Reliance) have matured now and have significant support from digital initiatives. Now they are a stage to better manage the operations with optimum strength. It doesn't mean that the numbers (of headcount) won't increase when new business opportunities emerge and strategy changes. They understand very well how to drive cost management and efficiency," the report quoted an analyst from a leading brokerage who did not wish to be named, as saying.

Also Read: OpenAI sought Intel's investment 7 years ago but this decision changed AI race

Reliance's retail division accounted for 60% of employee strength at 207,000 during 2023-24, compared to 245,000 in the year before that. However, Reliance Retail also opened 3,300 new stores in 2023-24, taking the total store count up to 18,040.

Jio saw its number of employees reduce to 90,000 in 2023-24, compared to 95,000 the year prior.

Despite all this, the employee benefits expense of Reliance rose by 3% in 2023-24 compared to the year before, and it also rose by 33% in 2022-23, compared to 2021-22.