Reliance Industries' second quarter profit hit by windfall tax

Published on Oct 21, 2022 08:07 PM IST

The profit fell 24 per cent quarter-on-quarter.

PTI | , New Delhi

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries Ltd on Friday reported a flattish net profit for the September quarter after a newly introduced windfall profit tax dented mainstay oil earnings.

The oil-to-retail-to-telecom conglomerate's consolidated profit of 13,656 crore during July-September - the second quarter of the 2022-23 fiscal year - compared to 13,680 crore in the year-ago period, it said in a stock exchange filing.

The group's retail and telecom businesses saved the day with bumper earnings.

Friday, October 21, 2022
