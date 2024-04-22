Edit Profile
Monday, Apr 22, 2024
    Reliance Q4 Result LIVE: RIL net profit may fall 5-10%, quarterly results today

    Apr 22, 2024 10:13 AM IST
    Reliance Q4 Result LIVE: Shares of Reliance Industries have surged 13.58 per cent in 2024 so far. 
    Reliance Q4 Result LIVE: The retail segment of the company may to do well as refining margins are seen improving, analysts said.

    Reliance Q4 Result LIVE: Reliance Industries Chairman, and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani.
    Reliance Q4 Result LIVE: Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) will release its quarterly results today (April 22). The conglomerate is likely to report a 5-10 per cent drop in year-on-year (YoY) consolidated profit growth for the March quarter. Ebitda margin could be in the 18-18.5 per cent range while retail segment of the company may to do well as refining margins are seen improving, analysts said....Read More

    Read more: Reliance Q4 results today: Mukesh Ambani's RIL to declare dividend today. Check time, earnings preview

    Shares of Reliance Industries have surged 13.58 per cent in 2024 so far. The BSE oil & gas index is up 22 per cent during the same period.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Apr 22, 2024 10:12 AM IST

    Reliance Q4 Result LIVE: What Prabhudas Lilladher expects from RIL Q4 results?

    Prabhudas Lilladher noted, “For Reliance's standalone segment, refining margins are expected to improve; however, petchem will remain under pressure. We expect a 2 per cent QoQ subscriber growth and flat ARPU at 182 per month growth in Jio while the retail segment should continue its resilient performance.”

