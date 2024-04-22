Reliance Q4 Result LIVE: RIL net profit may fall 5-10%, quarterly results today
Reliance Q4 Result LIVE: The retail segment of the company may to do well as refining margins are seen improving, analysts said.
Reliance Q4 Result LIVE: Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) will release its quarterly results today (April 22). The conglomerate is likely to report a 5-10 per cent drop in year-on-year (YoY) consolidated profit growth for the March quarter. Ebitda margin could be in the 18-18.5 per cent range while retail segment of the company may to do well as refining margins are seen improving, analysts said....Read More
Shares of Reliance Industries have surged 13.58 per cent in 2024 so far. The BSE oil & gas index is up 22 per cent during the same period.
Reliance Q4 Result LIVE: What Prabhudas Lilladher expects from RIL Q4 results?
Prabhudas Lilladher noted, “For Reliance's standalone segment, refining margins are expected to improve; however, petchem will remain under pressure. We expect a 2 per cent QoQ subscriber growth and flat ARPU at ₹182 per month growth in Jio while the retail segment should continue its resilient performance.”