Reliance Retail to start value apparel stores in tier 2, 3 towns: Report

Reliance Retail is set to introduce value apparel retail outlets in tier 2, 3, and lower towns under the Fashion World by Trends brand, marking its initial push into rural and small-town markets, Economic Times reported. This expansion will primarily rely on the franchise model, with plans to establish over 500 stores, competing directly with rural-focused chains like V-Mart Retail. While Reliance Retail currently operates in smaller towns with various formats in apparel, groceries, electronics, and telecom, this move marks the first dedicated format for small markets and a wider reach into rural areas. (Representational Image)

Reliance has already opened five Fashion World by Trends stores in locations such as Siliguri in West Bengal and Dhule, and Aurangabad. The report further said that these outlets cover around 5,000 square feet, while the larger Trends format spans between 8,000 to 24,000 sq ft.

Reliance Retail executives told the website that the merchandise assortment in Fashion World by Trends will be distinct, customised for each market, with more affordable options aimed at attracting first-time buyers of branded and ready-made apparel.

According to the report, Reliance Retail plans to establish 20 Fashion World by Trends stores by the end of this month and over 100 stores within a year, emphasising towns where Trends stores are not present.

Another executive said that these outlets, primarily targeting towns with populations of less than one lakh, will offer a range of apparel, including ethnic wear, kids' wear, and men's and women's clothing from national value brands and Reliance-owned labels.

Reliance Retail, the country's largest apparel retailer boasting over 4,000 stores across various brands, sees this franchise-based expansion as a means to widen its business-to-business scope in the branded apparel segment.

According to ET, the executive mentioned that Reliance had the capability to transform current apparel retailers into Fashion World by Trends stores, subsequently providing supplies through the B2B distribution channel.