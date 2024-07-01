2000 notes: 97.87% returned; 7,581 crore worth notes still with public

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said 97.87 per cent of the ₹2000 denomination banknotes have returned to the banking system. Only ₹7,581 crore worth of the withdrawn notes are still with the public, it said. The central bank announced withdrawal of ₹2000 denomination banknotes from circulation on May 19, 2023. RBI also said that the total value of ₹2000 banknotes in circulation was ₹3.56 lakh crore at the close of business on May 19, 2023. RBI announced withdrawal of ₹ 2000 denomination banknotes from circulation on May 19, 2023.

This has declined to ₹7,581 crore at the close of business on June 28, 2024, it said, adding, “Thus, 97.87 per cent of the ₹2000 banknotes in circulation as on May 19, 2023, has since been returned.”

Facility for deposit and/or exchange of the ₹2000 banknotes was available at all bank branches in the country till October 7, 2023. For exchange of the ₹2000 banknotes, the facility has been available at the 19 issue offices of the Reserve Bank since May 19, 2023. From October 9, 2023, RBI issue offices are also accepting ₹2000 banknotes from individuals and entities for deposit into their bank accounts.

The 19 RBI offices depositing/exchanging the banknotes are in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Belapur, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Patna and Thiruvananthapuram.

The ₹2000 banknotes were introduced in November 2016 following demonetisation of ₹1000 and ₹500 banknotes.