 ₹2000 notes: 97.87% returned; ₹7,581 crore worth notes still with public - Hindustan Times
Monday, Jul 01, 2024
New Delhi oC
2000 notes: 97.87% returned; 7,581 crore worth notes still with public

ByHT News Desk
Jul 01, 2024 03:50 PM IST

RBI said that the total value of ₹2000 banknotes in circulation was ₹3.56 lakh crore at the close of business on May 19, 2023.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said 97.87 per cent of the 2000 denomination banknotes have returned to the banking system. Only 7,581 crore worth of the withdrawn notes are still with the public, it said. The central bank announced withdrawal of 2000 denomination banknotes from circulation on May 19, 2023. RBI also said that the total value of 2000 banknotes in circulation was 3.56 lakh crore at the close of business on May 19, 2023.

RBI announced withdrawal of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2000 denomination banknotes from circulation on May 19, 2023.
RBI announced withdrawal of 2000 denomination banknotes from circulation on May 19, 2023.

This has declined to 7,581 crore at the close of business on June 28, 2024, it said, adding, “Thus, 97.87 per cent of the 2000 banknotes in circulation as on May 19, 2023, has since been returned.”

Facility for deposit and/or exchange of the 2000 banknotes was available at all bank branches in the country till October 7, 2023. For exchange of the 2000 banknotes, the facility has been available at the 19 issue offices of the Reserve Bank since May 19, 2023. From October 9, 2023, RBI issue offices are also accepting 2000 banknotes from individuals and entities for deposit into their bank accounts.

The 19 RBI offices depositing/exchanging the banknotes are in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Belapur, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Patna and Thiruvananthapuram.

The 2000 banknotes were introduced in November 2016 following demonetisation of 1000 and 500 banknotes.

News / Business / 2000 notes: 97.87% returned; 7,581 crore worth notes still with public
