Rupee falls 21 paise to 73.13 against US dollar in early trade
The rupee depreciated by 21 paise to 73.13 against the US dollar in opening trade on Thursday tracking muted opening in domestic equities and strengthening American currency.
At the interbank forex market, the domestic unit opened at 73.13 against the US dollar, registering a fall of 21 paise over its previous close.
On Wednesday, the rupee had settled at 72.92 against the American currency.
Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.12 per cent to 90.75.
"The US Dollar Index has started higher this Thursday morning in Asian trade amid safe haven appeal for the greenback amid weakening risk appetite," Reliance Securities said in a research note.
Asian currencies were weak against the greenback and could weigh on sentiments, the note added.
Markets will look to cues from US GDP data and a weaker than expected numbers will push more investors towards the US dollar and vice versa, the note said.
The US Federal Reserve has decided to stick to its dovish stance and left key overnight interest rate near zero to maintain monetary support until there is a stronger rebound from the pandemic-triggered recession.
On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex was trading 336.05 points lower at 47,073.88 and the broader NSE Nifty was down 95.60 points at 13,871.90.
Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market as they offloaded shares worth ₹1,688.22 crore on a net basis on Wednesday, according to exchange data.
Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.61 per cent to USD 55.47 per barrel.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rupee falls 21 paise to 73.13 against US dollar in early trade
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shares slump to over one-month low as banks slid
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi HC to hear Amazon plea to detain Future Group founders today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indian shares slump to over one-month low as banks slide
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tesla’s Model S Plaid is fastest-accelerating production car
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cabinet clears hike in MSP for Copra
- Copra is the dried coconut kernel from which coconut oil is pressed.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Federal Reserve stresses its commitment to low rates as US economy stumbles
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Apple sees revenue growth accelerating after setting record for iPhone sales
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Joe Biden drilling ban leaves majority of US production untouched
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vodafone Idea plans QIP, shelves debt fundraising
- Change in investor sentiment, company’s prospects said to be behind move.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Markets tank as bears dig in, FIIs rush out
- Concerns around elevated valuations of stocks may have also triggered the fall, analysts said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
The poorest have been worst hit by pandemic
- Azim Premji University carried out a lockdown survey in April and May of 4,942 workers. Six months later (September-November), we revisited the same workers and managed to interview 2,778 of them.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt mulls 5% inflation goal to give RBI room to trim rates
- The proposal will be announced along with other fiscal measures in the Budget for FY22 aimed at reviving growth, two persons aware of the development said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India’s new agri laws have potential to raise farm income: IMF's Gita Gopinath
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chinese smartphone brands expanded India market share in 2020: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox