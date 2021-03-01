Rupee slips 8 paise to settle at 73.55 against US dollar
The rupee ended 8 paise lower at 73.55 (provisional) against the US dollar on Monday, weighed down by a spike in global crude oil prices and strengthening American currency.
At the interbank forex market, the local unit opened at 73.76 against the greenback and witnessed an intra-day high of 73.19 and a low of 73.76.
It finally ended at 73.55 against the American currency, registering a fall of 8 paise over its previous closing.
On Friday, the rupee had settled at 73.47 against the American currency.
The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, advanced 0.22 per cent to 91.07.
Meanwhile, Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 1.69 per cent to USD 65.51 per barrel.
On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex ended 749.85 points or 1.53 per cent higher at 49,849.84, while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 232.40 points or 1.6 per cent to 14,761.55.
Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market as they offloaded shares worth ₹8,295.17 crore on Friday, according to exchange data.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Spectrum auction begins, 5G not included: All you need to know about bidding
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Abolition of GST annual audit requirement could save up to ₹30K crore annually
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gasoline sales record slowest growth in six months, diesel sales falls 5.3%
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rupee slips 8 paise to settle at 73.55 against US dollar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sensex surges 750 points to end trading at 49,850; Nifty closes above 14,750
- Meanwhile, the global oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.88 per cent lower at USD 65.39 per barrel.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bitcoin rises after Chinese region declares war on crypto mining
- Chinese officials first outlined proposals in 2018 to discourage crypto-mining
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India’s biggest oil retailers are focusing on rural revival
- The increasing economic importance of India’s hinterlands is influencing business expansion plans and accelerating a trend of more service stations being opened in the countryside.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Contract farming will increase farm incomes, says PM Modi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Power sector: 7 more states implement reforms, earn more borrowing capacity
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
LPG cylinder prices hiked for fourth time in a month. Check latest rates here
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amazon quiz: Answer these 5 questions and win 10k Amazon Pay balance
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
A 10-second video clip authenticated by blockchain sold for $6.6 million
- The video by digital artist Beeple, whose real name is Mike Winkelmann, was authenticated by blockchain, which serves as a digital signature to certify who owns it and that it is the original work.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
HDFC Securities briefly pause trading on NSE, operations back to normal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India needs post-harvest revolution or food processing revolution: PM Modi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gold prices fall by over ₹11,000. Is it safe to invest in the yellow metal?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox