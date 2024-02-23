Salary negotiating trick that works everytime as per ex-Goldman Sachs recruiter

A former Goldman Sachs recruiter who interviewed hundreds while working in New York shared a tip for job seekers that might help them negotiate their salary better. Chanelle Howell- former diversity recruiter with the investment banking company- shared the strategy on ‘CNBC Make It’. She said that this negotiating tactic works “time and time again” especially in jobs where you know the pay range of the job you are applying to because it can help you leverage a better salary offer. This is a salary negotiating trick that works everytime as per a former Goldman Sachs recruiter.

Chanelle Howell said that if a person is applying for a position which is in the salary range ₹20 lakh and ₹30 lakh per annum, you should ask the hiring manager or recruiter during an interview if they can share what skills and experiences that separate the ₹20 lakh candidate from the ₹30 lakh.

This simple question will result in the recruiter explaining traits or skills that they are seeking for their top-paying candidate. These could include- years of work in the field, specific projects, team management or other expert skills, as per Chanelle Howell. This will help in shaping better answers for any job seeker based on background and experience, she said, adding, "The key is to repeat these qualities throughout your interview. To help build your case for why you’re a star candidate. Later in the negotiation process, you can use their literal words to justify why you deserve more money,” she the career consultant added.

But if you are not aware of the job's pay range, you can still ask these details from the recruiter.

She said, “A lot of companies are sharing pay ranges with candidates. Can you share the range for this role? The key is to push your potential employer to quantify exactly why someone deserves that dollar amount and then to create your story around that."