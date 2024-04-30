 Samsung Galaxy S23 price cut: Flipkart announces massive discount; check rate now - Hindustan Times
Samsung Galaxy S23 price cut: Flipkart announces massive discount; check rate now

ByHT News Desk
Apr 30, 2024 10:02 PM IST

A massive Samsung Galaxy S23 price cut has been announced during Flipkart Big Saving Days sale.

Samsung Galaxy S23 is one of the best smartphones available today. While Galaxy S24 series is already in the market, the S23 has been able to establish itself as one of the best premium smartphones around. And now, you can get this amazing smartphone with powerful specs and amazing features with a big discount. In fact, the smartphone also touts Galaxy AI Features including Circle to Search, AI photo editing, AI Nightography, Live Translate, and more. These will enhance your experience in both professional and private situations. Flipkart has announced a massive Samsung Galaxy S23 discount and it will ensure your pocket is not too affected.

Samsung Galaxy S23 price cut will be available from May 3.
Samsung Galaxy S23 price cut will be available from May 3.

One notable aspect to focus on is that this massive discount has been rolled out during the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. It offers a rare opportunity to buy a great smartphone without having to pay through your nose. Also, there are a number of other offers available that will both make it easier for you to purchase the smartphone as well as get an additional discount that is over and above this one. So, check the huge discount and other offers now available. Also, do note the fact that the Samsung Galaxy S23 smartphone will be available on sale from May 3.

Samsung Galaxy S23 maximum retail price (M.R.P.) is 64999. During the sale, Flipkart has slashed it down to 44999, including a cashback offer!

Samsung Galaxy S23 specs

* 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with up to 120Hz refresh rate.

* Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor paired with Adreno 740

* 50 MP OIS main camera, a 10MP telephoto camera, and a 12MP ultra-wide camera.

* 12MP front-facing camera

* 3900 mAh battery with supports 25W fast charging.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Business / Samsung Galaxy S23 price cut: Flipkart announces massive discount; check rate now
