Saturday bank holiday: Are banks open or closed on July 6?

Banks in India are closed on the second and fourth Saturdays, Sundays, and national and regional holidays. Bank customers should note that regional holidays vary depending on the state. Bank holidays are designated by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) as follows: Holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday and Banks' Closing of Accounts. Bank holidays have been designated by the RBI as follows: Holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks' Closing of Accounts.

Is it a bank holiday on this Saturday July 6?

The first Saturday of July is a bank holiday in only one state and is not observed as a bank holiday in other states. Banks will be closed in Mizoram which is observing MHIP Day which stand for ‘Mizo Hmeichhe Insuihkhawm Pawl.’

MHIP Day is celebrated on July 6 each year in Mizoram.

Bank holidays in July 2024

According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday list, banks in different states will be closed for 12 days in July. Banks will be closed in July on Beh Dienkhlam, MHIP Day, Kang (Rathajatra), Drukpa Tshe-zi, Harela, and Muharram/Ashoora/U Tirot Sing Day.

July 8- Banks will be closed in Manipur on the occasion of Kang (Rathajatra).

July 9- Banks will be closed in Sikkim on the occasion of Drukpa Tshe-zi.

July 16- Banks will be closed in Uttarakhand on the occasion of Harela.

July 17- Banks will be closed in Tripura, Mizoram, Maharashtra, Karnataka, MP, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jammu, Uttar Pradesh, Bengal, New Delhi, Patna, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Meghalaya and Himachal Pradesh.