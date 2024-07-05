 Saturday bank holiday: Are banks open or closed on July 6? - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jul 05, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Saturday bank holiday: Are banks open or closed on July 6?

ByHT News Desk
Jul 05, 2024 02:12 PM IST

According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday list, banks in different states will be closed for 12 days in July.

Banks in India are closed on the second and fourth Saturdays, Sundays, and national and regional holidays. Bank customers should note that regional holidays vary depending on the state. Bank holidays are designated by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) as follows: Holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday and Banks' Closing of Accounts.

Bank holidays have been designated by the RBI as follows: Holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks' Closing of Accounts.
Bank holidays have been designated by the RBI as follows: Holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks' Closing of Accounts.

Read more: Defence stocks surge as India posts highest ever growth in defence production

Is it a bank holiday on this Saturday July 6?

The first Saturday of July is a bank holiday in only one state and is not observed as a bank holiday in other states. Banks will be closed in Mizoram which is observing MHIP Day which stand for ‘Mizo Hmeichhe Insuihkhawm Pawl.’

MHIP Day is celebrated on July 6 each year in Mizoram.

Read more: Ola's Bhavish Aggarwal on Tesla not investing in India: ‘Their loss, not ours'

Bank holidays in July 2024

According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday list, banks in different states will be closed for 12 days in July. Banks will be closed in July on Beh Dienkhlam, MHIP Day, Kang (Rathajatra), Drukpa Tshe-zi, Harela, and Muharram/Ashoora/U Tirot Sing Day.

July 8- Banks will be closed in Manipur on the occasion of Kang (Rathajatra). 

July 9- Banks will be closed in Sikkim on the occasion of Drukpa Tshe-zi. 

July 16- Banks will be closed in Uttarakhand on the occasion of Harela. 

July 17- Banks will be closed in Tripura, Mizoram, Maharashtra, Karnataka, MP, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jammu, Uttar Pradesh, Bengal, New Delhi, Patna, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Meghalaya and Himachal Pradesh.

Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!

See more

Get latest updates on Petrol Price along with Gold Rate , Today Weather and Budget 2024 at Hindustan Times.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Business / Saturday bank holiday: Are banks open or closed on July 6?
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, July 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On