 Defence stocks surge as India posts highest ever growth in defence production - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jul 05, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Defence stocks surge as India posts highest ever growth in defence production

ByHT News Desk
Jul 05, 2024 01:42 PM IST

Rajnath Singh said that the government is committed to creating a more conducive regime for developing India as a leading global defence manufacturing hub.

Shares of defence companies rose up to 13 per cent today (July 5) after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh announced that India's defence production recorded the highest ever growth in 2023-24. He said that the value of production has reached 1,26,887 crore in 2023-24- 16.8 per cent higher than the value of production of previous financial year.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh arrives at the Parliament House complex during the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha.(PTI)
Defence minister Rajnath Singh arrives at the Parliament House complex during the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha.(PTI)

Rajnath Singh, “India has registered the highest ever growth in the value of defence production in 2023-24. The value of production has reached to Rs. 1,26,887 crore in 2023-24 which is 16.8 per cent higher than the value of production of previous financial year.”

Read more: Defence manufacturing up 16.8% in FY24, says Rajnath Singh ahead of Budget

Rajnath Singh said that the government is committed to creating a more conducive regime for developing India as a leading global defence manufacturing hub.

The defence ministry said, “The Ministry of Defence has achieved the highest-ever growth in indigenous defence production in value terms during financial year (FY) 2023-24, on the back of successful implementation of the policies and initiatives of the government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, focussing on achieving 'Aatmanirbharta'.”

Read more: Ola's Bhavish Aggarwal on Tesla not investing in India: ‘Their loss, not ours'

On this, PM Narendra Modi said, “Very encouraging development. Compliments to all those who have contributed to this feat. We are fully committed to nurturing a supportive environment to further enhance our capabilities and establish India as a leading global defence manufacturing hub. This will enhance our security apparatus and make us Aatmanirbhar!”

Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!

See more

Get latest updates on Petrol Price along with Gold Rate , Today Weather and Budget 2024 at Hindustan Times.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Business / Defence stocks surge as India posts highest ever growth in defence production
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, July 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On