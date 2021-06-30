SBI ATM charges on cash withdrawal, cheque book to change from July 1
- As per the revision in service charges for BSBD accounts, SBI will levy charges ranging from ₹15 to ₹75 for the "additional value added services" with effect from July 1, 2021.
From July 1, the country's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) will levy charges for cash withdrawal beyond four free transactions in a month from customers holding the basic savings bank deposit (BSBD) accounts. These customers will also be levied charges for cheque book beyond 10 leaves in a year.
As per the revision in service charges for BSBD accounts, SBI will levy charges ranging from ₹15 to ₹75 for the "additional value added services" with effect from July 1, 2021.
Non-financial transactions and transfer transactions will be free of cost at branches, ATM, CDM (cash dispensing machines) for the BSBD account holders.
Cash withdrawal from bank:
The SBI said it will charge ₹15 plus GST per cash withdrawal for transaction at bank branches, SBI ATM or from other bank's ATMs beyond 4 free cash withdrawals. "Charges will be recovered beyond 4 free cash withdrawal transaction (including ATM and branch)," SBI said, reported news agency PTI.
Cheque book charges:
With respect to cheque book services, first 10 cheque leaves will be free of cost in a financial year. Thereafter, 10 leaf cheque book will be levied ₹40 plus GST; 25 leaf cheque book at ₹75 plus GST and emergency cheque book will attract a charge of ₹50 plus GST for 10 leaves or part thereof, the SBI added.
"However, senior citizen customers are exempted (on cheque book services)," said SBI.
-
Nasa shares first air-to-air pics of supersonic shock wave interaction in flight
-
This Netflix India post about Friends will make you want to watch the show again
-
Curious cat investigates new toy, it doesn't go quite as planned. Watch video
-
Farah Khan posts cute video of ‘little Miss FOMO’. See who she’s talking about