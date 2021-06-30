Home / Business / SBI ATM charges on cash withdrawal, cheque book to change from July 1
Non-financial transactions and transfer transactions will be free of cost at branches, ATM, CDM (cash dispensing machines) for the BSBD account holders.(HT File)
Non-financial transactions and transfer transactions will be free of cost at branches, ATM, CDM (cash dispensing machines) for the BSBD account holders.(HT File)
business

SBI ATM charges on cash withdrawal, cheque book to change from July 1

  • As per the revision in service charges for BSBD accounts, SBI will levy charges ranging from 15 to 75 for the "additional value added services" with effect from July 1, 2021.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Susmita Pakrasi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 30, 2021 07:43 AM IST

From July 1, the country's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) will levy charges for cash withdrawal beyond four free transactions in a month from customers holding the basic savings bank deposit (BSBD) accounts. These customers will also be levied charges for cheque book beyond 10 leaves in a year.

As per the revision in service charges for BSBD accounts, SBI will levy charges ranging from 15 to 75 for the "additional value added services" with effect from July 1, 2021.

Non-financial transactions and transfer transactions will be free of cost at branches, ATM, CDM (cash dispensing machines) for the BSBD account holders.

Cash withdrawal from bank:

The SBI said it will charge 15 plus GST per cash withdrawal for transaction at bank branches, SBI ATM or from other bank's ATMs beyond 4 free cash withdrawals. "Charges will be recovered beyond 4 free cash withdrawal transaction (including ATM and branch)," SBI said, reported news agency PTI.

Cheque book charges:

With respect to cheque book services, first 10 cheque leaves will be free of cost in a financial year. Thereafter, 10 leaf cheque book will be levied 40 plus GST; 25 leaf cheque book at 75 plus GST and emergency cheque book will attract a charge of 50 plus GST for 10 leaves or part thereof, the SBI added.

"However, senior citizen customers are exempted (on cheque book services)," said SBI.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
state bank of india sbi
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.