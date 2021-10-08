SBI internet banking, YONO services to be down on Sat, Sun. Details here

The internet banking services of State Bank of India (SBI) will remain unavailable for two hours (120 minutes) on Saturday as well as Sunday due to maintenance work. The bank informed its users about the down time in a tweet on Thursday.

SBI said the outage will also affect variants of its YONO app (Lite and Business), and services.

"We will be undertaking maintenance activities from 00:20 hrs to 02.20 on 9th Oct 2021 (120 minutes) and from 23:20 hrs on 10th Oct 2021 to 1.20 hrs on 11th Oct (120 minutes). During this period, Internet Banking / YONO / YONO Lite / UPI will be unavailable. We regret the inconvenience caused and request you to bear with us," the SBI said in its tweet.

We request our esteemed customers to bear with us as we strive to provide a better Banking experience.#InternetBanking #SBI #YONO pic.twitter.com/3t09OhEfqf — State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) October 7, 2021

The internet banking services of State Bank of India (SBI) will remain unavailable for two hours (120 minutes) on Saturday as well as Sunday due to maintenance work. The bank informed its users about the down time in a tweet on Thursday.

SBI said the outage will also affect variants of its YONO app (Lite and Business), and services.

"We will be undertaking maintenance activities from 00:20 hrs to 02.20 on 9th Oct 2021 (120 minutes) and from 23:20 hrs on 10th Oct 2021 to 1.20 hrs on 11th Oct (120 minutes). During this period, Internet Banking / YONO / YONO Lite / UPI will be unavailable. We regret the inconvenience caused and request you to bear with us," the SBI said in its tweet.

|#+|

Keeping in view the convenience of the customers, the maintenance activity is being undertaken late at night.

This is part of SBI's periodic maintenance activity, which happens every month. In fact, the services went down twice in September due to maintenance work. In August and July too, internet banking, YONO app and other digital services were impacted due to similar activity.

The combined userbase of the bank's customers who use internet banking, YONO and UPI services is 250 million.

Earlier this week, SBI launched NAV-eCash card in collaboration with Indian Navy onboard the country's largest naval aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya.

The card will obviate the difficulties faced by personnel onboard in handling physical cash during deployment of the ship at high seas, the bank said in a release.

The infrastructure at naval ships inhibits traditional payment solutions particularly when the ship is in high seas where there is no connectivity.