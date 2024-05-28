 Self-made millionaire Ramit Sethi says ‘invest 10% of your salary every year’. Here's why - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, May 28, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Self-made millionaire Ramit Sethi says ‘invest 10% of your salary every year’. Here's why

ByHT News Desk
May 28, 2024 10:31 AM IST

Self-made millionaire Ramit Sethi said, "Invest 10 percent of your salary every year. And at the end of the year, increase that by 1 percent.

Self-made millionaire Ramit Sethi shared advice for young professionals that can help them become millionaires. He said, "Invest 10 percent of your salary every year. And at the end of the year, increase that by 1 percent. Do this for as long as you can and you will be a multimillionaire.”

Ramit Sethi suggested that if you are new to investing you could start with low-cost index funds.
Ramit Sethi suggested that if you are new to investing you could start with low-cost index funds.

Read more: Satya Nadella on how GPT-3.5 helped an Indian farmer: 'Powerful moment for me'

Suggesting that if you are new to investing you could start with low-cost index funds and follow the stock performance of big companies, he said, "By investing in an index fund, your money is spread across a wide range of companies, which automatically diversifies your portfolio. And since index funds are passively managed and simply aim to mimic a market index’s performance and returns, they tend to have lower costs than actively managed funds."

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Read more: Sugar content limits in packaged foods, beverages to be brought in a first: Report

The key to investing is to start sooner because “when you begin early, you give your money a longer amount of time to grow through the power of compound interest”, he said.

Read more: Meta AI chief says he dislikes Elon Musk's 'vengeful politics, hype’, latter responds

He added, "If 10 percent seems steep to you, don’t panic. It’s okay to start by setting aside what you can and work your way up to a larger portion of your income down the road. By starting at your college graduation with your first job, you will set yourself up for a lifetime of living a rich life.”

Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Business / Self-made millionaire Ramit Sethi says ‘invest 10% of your salary every year’. Here's why
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On