Meta AI chief says he dislikes Elon Musk's 'vengeful politics, hype’, latter responds
Meta AI chief said, "I very much dislike his vengeful politics, his conspiracy theories, and his hype."
When Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk invited followers to join his AI startup xAI, little did he know that he would get into a public spat with Meta AI chief Yann LeCun about Artificial Intelligence research and company ethics. Elon Musk tweeted, "Join xAI if you believe in our mission of understanding the universe, which requires a maximally rigorous pursuit of the truth, without regard to popularity or political correctness."
Read more: Elon Musk on his ‘biggest fear’ about AI: ‘None of us will have a job’
To this, Yann LeCun responded with a jibe at Elon Musk's management style saying, "Join xAI if you can stand a boss who:- Claims that what you are working on will be solved next year (no pressure). -Claims that what you are working on will kill everyone and must be stopped or paused (yay, vacation for 6 months!).-Claims to want a 'maximally rigorous pursuit of the truth' but spews crazy-ass conspiracy theories on his own social platform."
Read more: Battle over Elon Musk's $56 billion pay escalates. Tesla shareholders told to do this
He then added, "I like his cars, his rockets, his solar panels, and his satellite network. I very much dislike his vengeful politics, his conspiracy theories, and his hype."
To this Elon Musk retorted, "What 'science' have you done in the past 5 years?" and then Yann LeCun countered, "Over 80 technical papers published since January 2022. What about you?"
Read more: Elon Musk plans xAI supercomputer- four times larger than Meta: Report
“That’s nothing, you’re going soft. Try harder!,” Elon Musk then said. Yann LeCun replied, "Now you're acting as if you were my boss."
“Yann is ‘just following orders’,” Elon Musk said. Yann LeCun ended the fight by saying, “You don't seem to understand how research works.”
Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
- ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered. ...view detail