Sensex 350 points higher at 50,161, Nifty at 14,800 in opening trade
PTI, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 09:22 AM IST
Vistara to upgrade 787-9s for long haul
By Rhik Kundu, Livemint, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 08:34 AM IST
- Vistara currently flies the two wide-body Dreamliners to select international destinations, including London, as well as on domestic routes. Vistara has also an option to order four more 787-9 planes.
BSNL eyes 4G rollout in 18-24 months: Dhotre
By Rhik Kundu, Livemint, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 08:25 AM IST
- BSNL had invited expressions of interest on January 1 seeking prior registration or proof of concept from Indian telecom equipment manufacturers interested in participating in its upcoming 4G tender, Dhotre said.
Private lenders see retail stress build up
By Shayan Ghosh, Livemint, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 08:21 AM IST
- Private banks have a higher share of unsecured loans, or loans that are disbursed without any collateral in their books as compared to their state-owned peers—one possible reason behind their higher retail stress.
Future urges Singapore tribunal to modify order to exclude FRL
By Anirudh Laskar, Livemint, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 08:18 AM IST
- Future group has realised that Future Retail cannot proceed with the deal owing to the SIAC order.
‘Acquisitions are vital to Tech Mahindra’s strategy’
By Ayushman Baruah, Livemint, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 08:14 AM IST
- Tech Mahindra chief executive and managing director CP Gurnani shares his views on the demand environment, deal pipeline and inorganic growth strategy.
CAG could get more access to taxpayers’ data
By Rajeev Jayaswal, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 04:52 AM IST
- The issue is before the GST Council, which is expected to take a view on this matter soon.
Facebook starts to remove recommendations for political, social groups globally
Reuters
UPDATED ON MAR 17, 2021 08:58 PM IST
It also said it would show rule-breaking groups' content lower in members' news feeds and temporarily stop repeat rule-breaking members from being able to post or create new groups.
US manufacturers urge Joe Biden to deploy tougher China strategy
Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 08:26 PM IST
- The National Association of Manufacturers acknowledged that any new strategy must recognise that China is a “necessary partner” in the post-pandemic world even as it challenges American interests and fiercely competes with the US economically.
Rupee ends flat at 72.55 ahead of US Fed policy decision
PTI, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 06:30 PM IST
Though the US Fed is expected to keep interest rates unchanged, investors are focusing on its commentary about the US economy and its predicted path of interest rate movements going forward.
Airlines face new challenge with fuel prices on upswing
Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 06:01 PM IST
- Escalating fuel costs will create a dilemma for carriers who unwound hedges that proved costly when demand suddenly disappeared when the coronavirus hit last year, said John Grant, senior analyst at OAG
Joe Biden’s solar dreams collide with scorn for China's Uyghur ‘genocide’
Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 05:32 PM IST
- Joe Biden wants all US industries, including solar panel manufacturers, to ensure they are not sourcing products made from forced labor in Xinjiang
VW's CEO Diess becomes stock market darling, imitates Elon Musk
Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 04:48 PM IST
Herbert Diess has taken a page out of the Tesla CEO’s script for captivating investors big and small, taking a hands-on role in getting VW’s message out on social media and staging splashy events big on ambition.
Greedy Hedge funds push private equity firms around
Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 04:36 PM IST
The M&A market is frothy and private equity firms are keen to put their vast funds to work. Many takeover targets are attracting several suitors. Hence, share prices have often traded above the level of the last offer, anticipating something higher will come along.
