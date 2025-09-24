Sensex @ 94,000 in a little over a year? HSBC certainly believes it's possible

The S&P BSE Sensex can rise to as high as 94,000 points by the end of next year, as US tariffs will have little impact on profits of most listed companies. The Bombay Stock Exchange building on Dalal Street in Mumbai. (Bloomberg)

That’s according to HSBC Global Investment Research, which has upgraded “quiet corner” India to an overweight rating from neutral earlier. While earnings growth is expected to moderate a little further, valuations are no longer a concern. The government policy is becoming a positive factor for equities, and foreign funds are lightly positioned.

“We think Indian equities now look attractive on a regional basis and upgrade the market to overweight (from neutral),” Herald Van Der Linde, head of equity research (Asia Pacific) at HSBC Holdings Plc, said in a report on Wednesday (24 September 2025). “As in China, US tariffs will have little impact on the profits of most listed companies.”

US Donald Trump’s ‘America First’ policy by way of pricier H1-B visas and steeper tariffs on India has battered some of India’s biggest companies that are global in their outlook. That includes a Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. to Reliance Industries Ltd. Foreign investors have pulled out $15 billion from Indian stocks since the beginning of 2025 when Trump first came to the White House for a second term. A key reason for the underperformance was also a slowdown in earnings while valuations remained elevated.