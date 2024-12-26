Menu Explore
Sensex and Nifty go flat after Christmas day, media and realty drag most as auto climbs

ByAbhyjith K. Ashokan
Dec 26, 2024 02:59 PM IST

The BSE Sensex was just 11.99 points or 0.02% in the red, reaching 78,460.88, while the NSE Nifty was trading just 12.55 points or 0.05% up, reaching 23,740.20

The Indian stock market went flat during the later hours of trading on the day after Christmas on Thursday, December 26, 2024.

People walk past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India, March 9, 2020(Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters)
People walk past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India, March 9, 2020(Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters)

At 2 pm IST, the benchmark BSE Sensex was just 11.99 points or 0.02% in the red, reaching 78,460.88.

Meanwhile, the broader NSE Nifty was trading at just 12.55 points or 0.05% up, reaching 23,740.20 at the same time.

Though the Indian stock market is open today, major markets around the world, including those in Europe as well as others in Asia, will still remain shut.

Which stocks rose the most on the Sensex?

Only 12 out of the 30 Sensex stocks were in the green. Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd rose the most at 3.25%, trading at 1,221. This was followed by Maruti Suzuki India Ltd which was up +1.52%, trading at 10,898.70, and Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd which was up +1.49%, trading at 2,974.20.

Which stocks fell the most on the Sensex?

The stocks which fell the most were Zomato Ltd (Down by 0.93%, trading at 272.20), Titan Company Ltd (Down by 0.82%, trading at 3,328.60), and Asian Paints Ltd (Down by 0.78%, trading at 2,266.35).

Food delivery giant Zomato Ltd had debuted on the Sensex index just on Monday, December 23, 2024, making itself the first startup or newer company to do so.

Which sectors rose and fell the most?

Among the Nifty's sectoral indices, Nifty Auto was up the most at 0.90%. The ones which were down the most included Nifty Media (1.70% down) and Nifty Realty (0.69% down).

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
