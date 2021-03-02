Sensex at 50,000, Nifty nears 15,000 in opening trade
Sensex at 50,000, Nifty nears 15,000 in opening trade
By hindustantimes.com, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 09:22 AM IST
Sensex at 50,000, Nifty nears 15,000 in opening trade
By hindustantimes.com, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 09:22 AM IST
Sensex at 50,000, Nifty nears 15,000 in opening trade
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thank you for subscribing to our daily newsletter.
Japan cuts investments on plant, equipment, casts doubt on strength of economy
Reuters, Tokyo
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 08:06 AM IST
Weakness in capital expenditure is likely to worry policymakers counting on private-sector investment to help the world's third-largest economy decisively shake off the health crisis.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thank you for subscribing to our daily newsletter.
Auto sales enter fast lane with double-digit growth
By Malyaban Ghosh, Livemint, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 07:07 AM IST
Commercial vehicles too posted better sales in line with a pickup in manufacturing and infrastructure activity, according to sales data issued by individual automakers on Monday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thank you for subscribing to our daily newsletter.
Glitch probe on at HDFC Securities; Zerodha faces snag
By Nasrin Sultana, Livemint, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 07:03 AM IST
The brokerage firms that faced a temporary technical issue in early trade on Monday are HDFC Securities, Angel Broking, and discount brokerage firm Zerodha.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thank you for subscribing to our daily newsletter.
GST revenue hits ₹1 Lakh-crore for 5th month
By Rajeev Jayaswal
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 07:00 AM IST
The February collection is 7.3% higher than ₹1,05,361 crore collected in the same month last year, the last month before businesses took a hit on account of Covid-induced lockdown.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thank you for subscribing to our daily newsletter.
Manufacturing activity remained strong in February
By Asit Ranjan Mishra, Livemint, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 06:57 AM IST
Data released by analytics firm IHS Markit on Monday showed Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for the manufacturing sector fell marginally to 57.5 in February from 57.7 in January.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thank you for subscribing to our daily newsletter.
Urban jobless rate falls below 7% for the first time in 2 years
By Prashant K Nanda, Livemint, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 06:47 AM IST
Urban joblessness fell to 6.99% in February from 8.08% in January, according to the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE), mirroring the gradual revival of the economy.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thank you for subscribing to our daily newsletter.
Record global food prices benefit Indian farmers, but stoke inflation fears
By Zia Haq, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 04:09 AM IST
Food and Agriculture Organisation's (FAO’s) food price index, which measures monthly changes for a basket of cereals, oilseeds, dairy products, meat and sugar, averaged 113.3 points in January 2021, 4.7 points ( or 4.3%) higher than in December 2020, according to the UN agency.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thank you for subscribing to our daily newsletter.
Telcos place bids worth ₹77,000 crores for 4G spectrum
By Ishita Guha, Livemint, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 12:36 AM IST
The department of telecommunications (DoT) aims to raise at least ₹3.92 trillion in the auction of 2,308.8 MHz of spectrum. The auction will continue on Tuesday, the minister told reporters.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thank you for subscribing to our daily newsletter.
New WTO chief pushes for vaccine access, fisheries deal
Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 11:41 PM IST
Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, a Nigerian economist and former government minister, donned a mask and doled out welcoming elbow bumps as she took up her job at WTO headquarters on the banks of Lake Geneva.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thank you for subscribing to our daily newsletter.
US manufacturing activity hits three-year high; cost pressures accelerating
Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 11:28 PM IST
The acceleration reported by the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) on Monday was despite a global semiconductor chip shortage, which has hurt production at automobile plants.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thank you for subscribing to our daily newsletter.
Wall Street set to learn how tough Biden’s watchdogs will be
Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 11:15 PM IST
Gary Gensler, whom the White House has tapped to head the Securities and Exchange Commission, and Rohit Chopra, the administration’s choice to lead the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, are likely to win confirmation, lawmakers and financial executives say.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thank you for subscribing to our daily newsletter.
Centre releases ₹1.04 lakh crore GST compensation shortfall to states
PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 08:37 PM IST
The ministry on Monday released the 18th weekly instalment of ₹4,000 crore to 23 states and 3 Union territories with Legislative Assembly (Delhi, Jammu & Kashmir and Puducherry).
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thank you for subscribing to our daily newsletter.
Mandatory FASTag to help save ₹20k crore per annum on fuel: Nitin Gadkari
PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 07:26 PM IST
To improve green plantation cover beside highways, e-tagging of plants will be done, Gadkari added.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thank you for subscribing to our daily newsletter.
Mobile retailers write to PM Modi for Amazon probe
Reuters, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 06:46 PM IST
AIMRA urged the government to "suspend all Amazon activities in India" until there is an investigation into the company's practices.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thank you for subscribing to our daily newsletter.