Sensex breaches 51,000, Nifty above 15,100
- BSE Sensex was breached 51,000 on the upside, while the broader Nifty 50 index was ruling above 15,100.
Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty were trading over one and a half per cent higher on Wednesday.
BSE Sensex was breached 51,000 on the upside, while the broader Nifty 50 index was ruling above 15,100.
Index heavyweights such as State Bank of India (SBI), Power Grid Corporation of India, Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC), Axis Bank and ONGC were among top BSE Sensex gainers. Bajaj-Auto was the top index loser, followed by Maruti Suzuki, HCL Tech, Mahindra and Mahindra, TCS and Tech Mahindra. Barring Nifty Auto and Nifty Pharma indices, all the sectoral indices were trading in the green.
WhatsApp users can now use animation for voice messages feature
Sensex closes 1,147 pts higher at 51,444, Nifty jumps 326 pts to end at 15,241
- Sensex closes 1,140 pts higher to end at 51,437; Nifty ends session at 15,241
Reassessing your financial strategy before opting for a big ticket loan
Gold prices fall closes to 10-month low at ₹45,304 per 10 gm
Petrol and diesel prices in your city on March 3, check here
OPEC oil has advantage over US shale during pandemic recovery
- Prior to the pandemic-induced downturn, OPEC countries led by Saudi Arabia restrained their production. Shale drillers took advantage, boosting US output to a record 13 million barrels a day.
Easy Trip Planners set price band for March 8 IPO at ₹186-187
Sensex, Nifty firm up gains in early trade; financial stocks shine
Jio buys most 4G spectrum as bids exceed govt expectations
- Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd, India’s largest telco, emerged as the top bidder, cornering roughly three-fourths of the spectrum sold in the two-day event.
Global airlines body says airlines faced crisis in January
Cess, surcharge shares doubled to 19.9% in FY 20-21: Report
BRICS bank grants over USD 1 billion Covid-19 assistance loan to China
Gold price drops to ₹44,760 per 10 gram, silver down too
Exports dip marginally in February; trade deficit widens to USD 12.88 billion
