Sensex closes 1,197 points higher at 49,797, Nifty ends at record high of 14,647
By hindustantimes.com, HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 03:59 PM IST
Indian exports grow by 5.4 per cent in Janaury 21
ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 03:56 PM IST
According to the Commerce Ministry, iron ore surged exponentially by 108.7 per cent YoY which is an increase of USD 274.6 million.
HDFC Ltd consolidated net profit rises to ₹5,724 crore in third quarter
PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 03:15 PM IST
The corporation said that profit numbers for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2020 are not comparable with that of the corresponding quarter/period of the previous year.
Wall Street's GameStop bug may have mutated; silver surges
AP, New York
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 02:57 PM IST
Last week, there were messages on the Reddit forum WallStreet Bets and other places on social media encouraging small investors to buy silver. The metal shot up Monday, but many of the online investors said it wasn't them bidding up the price.
Oil rises past $54 aided by drop in dollar amid demand optimism
Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 01:27 PM IST
Oil still faces a challenging short-term demand environment amid concern new virus variants will lead to more lockdowns and as vaccine rollouts don’t go as smoothly as anticipated in some countries.
Indigo Paints soars 84% in stellar market debut
Reuters, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 12:26 PM IST
Indigo Paints opened at 2,607.5 rupees ($35.71), a 75% premium to its issue price of 1,490 rupees, and rose to as much as 2,747 rupees, boosted by market euphoria following the federal budget on Monday, which included a proposal to extend a tax holiday for low-cost housing projects.
RBI under pressure to tame yields after govt announces increased borrowing plan
Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 12:03 PM IST
India will borrow a gross 12 trillion rupees ($164 billion) via bonds in the fiscal year beginning April, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said Monday, higher than the 10.6 trillion rupees estimated in a Bloomberg survey.
Beyond wads of cash: Financial inclusion for older women in the family
By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 12:01 PM IST
While the younger women are taking leaps towards breaking glass ceilings in various fields and are more dexterous in personal finance, the older women in Indian households are still far from the realms of financial inclusion.
Indigo Paints makes impressive market debut, shares zoom 75 per cent
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 11:40 AM IST
The second IPO of this year received a massive response from investors on the last day of subscription last month as the issue was subscribed 117 times.
Sensex jumps 700 points at open, above 49,000; Nifty tests 14,500
PTI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 09:39 AM IST
Sensex jumps 700 points at open, above 49,000; Nifty tests 14,500.
As Nokia stock rallies, here's all you need to know about it
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 08:52 AM IST
The volatility, triggered by the so-called "Reddit rally", saw gains made by AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc and other favourites evaporate.
US manufacturing sector slows; prices paid by factories highest since 2011
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 08:56 PM IST
The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said on Monday its index of national factory activity fell to a reading of 58.7 last month from 60.5 in December. A reading above 50 indicates expansion in manufacturing, which accounts for 11.9% of the U.S. economy.
Facebook to prompt users about personalized ads ahead of Apple privacy changes
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 08:47 PM IST
The full-screen prompt will ask Facebook and Instagram users to allow their app and website activity to be used for personalized ads and to "support businesses that rely on ads to reach customers."
UK had biggest G7 Covid-19 economic hit, even with data differences: Report
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 08:33 PM IST
Official figures have previously shown that Britain suffered the biggest drop in economic output - adjusted for inflation - in the G7 between the first and third quarters of 2020.
Silver hits eight-year high as GameStop buying frenzy moves on
Reuters
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 08:32 PM IST
Silver has gained nearly 19% since Thursday when posts began circulating on Reddit urging small investors to buy silver mining stocks.
Delhi HC ask if Amazon, Future open to resolve issue relating to Reliance deal
PTI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 08:06 PM IST
The counsel for both, Amazon and Future Group, submitted that they would seek instructions and inform the court on Tuesday.
