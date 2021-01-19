Sensex closes 834 points higher at 49,398, Nifty ends at 14,521
Equity benchmark Sensex soared 834 points on Tuesday, tracking strong gains in index majors HDFC twins, ICICI Bank and Reliance Industries amid an upbeat trend in global markets.
The 30-share BSE index ended 834.02 points or 1.72 per cent higher at 49,398.29.
Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty surged 239.85 points or 1.68 per cent to 14,521.15.
Bajaj Finserv was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rallying around 7 per cent, followed by Bajaj Finance, HDFC, L&T, ICICI Bank, Sun Pharma and NTPC.
On the other hand, Tech Mahindra, ITC and M&M were the laggards.
According to Binod Modi, Head-Strategy at Reliance Securities, having seen massive pullbacks in last two trading days, domestic equities witnessed sharp rebound mainly led by strong cues from global markets.
"Positive statement from Janet Yellen about possibility of acting big to support economy bolstered confidence among investors globally," he said.
US President-elect Joe Biden's nominee for treasury secretary, former Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen is calling on Congress to do more to fight the recession to avoid an even worse downturn.
In the testimony prepared for her confirmation hearing on Tuesday before the Senate Finance Committee, Yellen said more aid is needed to get coronavirus vaccines distributed -- key to ending outbreaks -- to reopen schools and help families struggling with job losses stay fed and housed.
Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Hong Kong, Seoul and Tokyo ended with significant gains, while Shanghai was in the red.
Stocks exchanges in Europe were also trading on a positive note in early deals.
Meanwhile, the global oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 1.22 per cent higher at USD 55.42 per barrel.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bank of America’s trading unit falls short of rivals during bumper year
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Goldman Sachs profit more than doubles on underwriting, trading boost
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Investor wealth zooms ₹3.41 lakh crore as markets witness massive buying
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sebi extends relaxations for compliance with rights issues
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India to contribute 15% of global growth by FY26: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Withdraw privacy policy updates: What Centre said in its letter to WhatsApp CEO
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
First India-EU IPR dialogue held to strengthen relation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maruti shares gain over 1% as company hikes prices of select vehicles
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Boeing 737 Max to get EU flight clearance next week
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mindtree shares close over 1% higher as net profit jumps
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Changes in law on cigarettes, other tobacco products to impact F&B sector: NRAI
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Oil prices rise as investors look to higher demand seen in second half
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt plans foreign investment rule changes that could hit Amazon
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Adani Group signs concession agreements with AAI for developing 3 airports
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man who ran 46 fake firms, helped businesses evade taxes worth ₹83 cr arrested
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox