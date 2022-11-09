Home / Business / Sensex dips by 152 points at 61,033; Nifty ends at 18,157

Sensex dips by 152 points at 61,033; Nifty ends at 18,157

business
Updated on Nov 09, 2022 04:20 PM IST

owerGrid was the biggest loser in the Sensex pack, slipping 4.06 per cent, followed by Tech Mahindra, Sun Pharma, Bajaj Finserv, NTPC and M&M.

A man looks at a screen across a road displaying the Sensex on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai.(REUTERS)
A man looks at a screen across a road displaying the Sensex on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai.(REUTERS)
PTI |

Equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty gave up early gains to close in the red on Wednesday after a selloff in power, metal and consumer durable stocks amid a weak trend in global equities.

However, a rally in the rupee against the US dollar and unabated foreign capital inflows helped the indices restrict the losses, traders said.

In a largely range-bound session, the 30-share BSE Sensex ended 151.60 points or 0.25 per cent lower at 61,033.55. The index witnessed high volatility towards the fag-end and recorded an intra-day high of 61,447.23 and a low of 60,905.15.

On similar lines, the broader NSE Nifty fell 45.80 points or 0.25 per cent to end at 18,157.

PowerGrid was the biggest loser in the Sensex pack, slipping 4.06 per cent, followed by Tech Mahindra, Sun Pharma, Bajaj Finserv, NTPC and M&M.

In contrast, ITC, Dr Reddy's, Kotak Mahindra Bank, IndusInd Bank and HCL Tech were among the gainers, climbing up to 1.99 per cent.

Domestic equity markets were closed on Tuesday on account of Guru Nanak Jayanti.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Tokyo and Hong Kong closed in the red, while Seoul logged gains.

Stock exchanges in Europe too were trading with losses in mid-session deals.

International oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.67 per cent lower at USD 94.72 per barrel.

The rupee appreciated 42 paise to close at 81.50 (provisional) against the US dollar on Wednesday.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net buyers in the Indian capital market on Monday, as they bought shares worth 1,948.51 crore, as per exchange data.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sensex
sensex

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 09, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out