close_game
close_game
News / Business / Sensex jumps 580 points to breach 72,000-mark; Nifty nears 21,740

Sensex jumps 580 points to breach 72,000-mark; Nifty nears 21,740

ByHT News Desk
Jan 23, 2024 09:24 AM IST

Sensex jumps 580 points to breach 72,000-mark; Nifty nears 21,740.

Sensex jumps 580 points to breach 72,000-mark; Nifty nears 21,740.

Sensex (Bloomberg)
Sensex (Bloomberg)

This is a developing story. Please get back to check for updates.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Stay informed on Budget 2024 and Business NewsBudget 2024 Livealong withGold Rates Today, India News Updates other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On