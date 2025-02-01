Share market goes green as budget session begins: Sensex up over 250 points, Nifty 50 up over 80 points

Sensex, Nifty 50 on Budget day: The share market was in the green as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman began her Budget speech in the parliament at 11 am IST on Saturday, February 1, 2025. Sensex, Nifty 50 on Budget day: People walk past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai (Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters)

The benchmark BSE Sensex was up 254.25 points or 0.33% in the green, reaching 77,754.82, while the broader NSE Nifty was up 82.55 points or 0.35% in the green, reaching 23,590.95.

Among the 30 Sensex stocks, UltraTech Cement Ltd rose the most by 2.27%, trading at ₹11,764.45. This was followed by IndusInd Bank Ltd, which was up 2.25%, trading at ₹1,014.45, and ITC Hotels Ltd, which was up 1.79%, trading at ₹167.60.

Only 8 out of the 30 Sensex stocks were in the red.

Among the Nifty sectoral indices, Nifty Realty rose the most by 1.28%, reaching ₹933.10. This was followed by Nifty Media which was up 0.69%, reaching 1,591.10, and Nifty Financial Services Ex-Bank which was up 0.63%, reaching 25,360.90.

How did the stock market open on Budget day?

This comes after a flat open which quickly turned red as trading began today, led by oil & gas, FMCG, and PSU Banks which fell the most.

At 9:20 am IST, the Sensex was down by 63.06 points or 0.08%, reaching 77,437.51. The Nifty opened 19.30 points down or 0.08% in the red, reaching 23,489.10.

Among the Nifty sectoral indices, the Nifty Oil & Gas Index fell the most by 0.34%, reaching 10,552.05, followed by Nifty FMCG, which fell 0.27%, reaching 56,537.70, and Nifty PSU Bank, which fell 0.20%, reaching 6,304.45.