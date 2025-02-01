Key numbers to watch as finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents Union Budget 2025

The Union Budget 2025, the second full budget of Modi 3.0, will be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament at 11 am on Saturday, February 1, 2025, marking her eighth consecutive presentation of a Union Budget. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary and other officials upon her arrival at the Parliament House complex to present the Union Budget 2025-26 in New Delhi, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025. Sitharaman on Saturday will present her eighth consecutive Budget, which she will deliver from a digital tablet enclosed in a traditional 'bahi-khata' style pouch.(Shahbaz Khan/PTI)

All eyes will be on the much-expected income tax relief for the middle class.

Key numbers to be watched

The following are the key numbers to watch out for in the Union Budget 2025, according to a report by news agency PTI:

Fiscal Deficit: The fiscal deficit or the difference between the government expenditure and income for the financial year 2024-25 is estimated to be 4.9% of the GDP and is to be brought down to 4.5% of the GDP in 2-25-26 as per the fiscal consolidation roadmap.

Borrowing: The government's gross borrowing Budget was ₹ 14.01 lakh crore in 2024-25 to fund its fiscal deficit. This borrowing number will be watched by the market, especially on the back of lower dividends from the RBI in FY26 compared to ₹ 2.11 lakh crore in FY25.

India's nominal GDP growth in 2024-25 is estimated to be 10.5%, while the Real GDP growth estimated by the NSO is 6.4%. 2025-26 nominal GDP growth projections in the Budget will give an idea about the inflation trajectory in the next fiscal. Dividend: The government estimated ₹ 2.33 lakh crore from the RBI and financial institutions and ₹ 56,260 crore from CPSEs as dividends in 2024-25. These two key non-tax revenue numbers is important in the new Budget's projections.

