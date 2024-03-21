Sensex, Nifty 50 rise 1% each: Why is Indian stock market gaining today? Will this continue?

Stock Market today: Indian stock market saw strong buying across sectors in intraday trade today (March 21) amid positive global cues. The Nifty 50 and Sensex opened on a positive note and surged by over one per cent each. For the Sensex, heavyweight stocks such as HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries, SBI, and Larsen and Toubro were among the top contributors pushing it 1.05 per cent up at 72,861 with only one stock- Nestle- in the red. Stock Market today: People look at a screen displaying the Sensex results on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai.(Reuters)

What's happening in the stock market today?

Nifty 50 was up 1.09 per cent at 22,076. Only two stocks - Hero MotoCorp and Nestle- were in the red. Tata Steel, JSW Steel and Hindalco gained between 2% and 3.3%, and were among the top five Nifty 50 gainers while all 13 major sectors logged gains, with the key financial services index rising 1.1%.

Among stocks, Wockhardt gained 4% after launching a share sale to institutional investors and Rail Vikas Nigam added 4% on emerging as the lowest bidder on a $20 million project.

Here are top reasons behind the stock market rally: