Sensex, Nifty open in red, dragged down by consumer durables and financial services

The stock market opened in the red on Wednesday, January 8, after experiencing a rally during the previous day's trading session. At 9:30am, the benchmark BSE Sensex was down by 254.43 points or 0.33%, reaching 77,944.68. People walk past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India, March 9, 2020(Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters)

The broader NSE Nifty was down by 65.70 or 0.28%, reaching 23,642.20.

Also Read: Sam Altman reacts to sexual abuse allegations by his sister. Mom and brother call claims ‘utterly untrue’

Which stocks fell the most?

Only 7 out of the 30 Sensex stocks were in the green. Zomato Ltd fell the most by 1.84%, trading at ₹247.85. This was followed by Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd which fell 1.79%, trading at ₹1,153.75, and Titan Company Ltd which fell 1.12%, trading at ₹3,468.90.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S25 series launch: Date, features, details of Galaxy Unpacked 2025

Which sectors fell the most?

Among the Nifty sectoral indices, Nifty Consumer Durables fell the most by 2.20%, reaching 41,729.40, followed by Nifty Midsmall IT & Telecom which fell 1.42%, reaching 10,829.40, Nifty Midsmall Financial Services which fell 1.36% reaching 15,581.60, and Nifty Financial Services Ex-Bank which fell 1.10%, reaching 25,460.40.

Also Read: OYO says no hotel rooms for unmarried couples in this city: Details here

How did the stock market perform yesterday?

The stock market remained in the green for most of the trading session on Tuesday, January 7, 2025.

The Sensex closed 234.12 points or 0.30% higher at 78,199.11, while the Nifty closed 91.85 points or 0.39% higher at 23,707.90.

However, all of this came after the market experienced a crash on the day before as trading for the week began on Monday, January 6, 2025 possibly due to the health ministry confirming three cases Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) in India.

At 11:55 am IST on that day, the Sensex tanked by 1,131.53 points or 1.43%, reaching 78,091.58, while the Nifty was down by 384.75 points or 1.6%, reaching 23,620.00.