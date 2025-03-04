Sensex, Nifty open red as global stocks fall ahead of Donald Trump tariffs

The stock market opened into the red as the trading session began on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, with IT, telecom, and real estate stocks falling the most. The Sensex, Nifty drop follows global stocks that fell after US President Donald Trump said his proposed tariffs would go into effect as planned. At 9:20 am IST, the benchmark BSE Sensex dropped by 341.82 points or 0.47 per cent, reaching 72,744.12. The broader NSE Nifty opened 132.80 points down or 0.6 per cent in the red, reaching 21,986.50.(Representational Image/Pixabay)

Which stocks rose and fell the most?

Among the 30 Sensex stocks, Tech Mahindra fell the most upon open by 2.74 per cent, trading at ₹1,452.25. This was followed by HCL Technologies, which was down 2.47 per cent, trading at ₹1,534.05, and NTPC, which was down by 1.96 per cent, trading at ₹308.35.

Only 3 of the Sensex stocks were in the green.

Among them, SBI rose the most upon open by 0.93 per cent, trading at ₹701.60. This was followed by ICICI Bank, which was up 0.73 per cent, trading at ₹1,214.95, and HDFC Bank, which was up by 0.55 per cent, trading at ₹1,710.55.

How did individual sectors perform?

Among the Nifty sectoral indices, the Nifty Midsmall IT & Telecom Index fell the most by 2.40 per cent, reaching 8,561.00. This was followed by Nifty Realty which was down 2.23 per cent, reaching 789.95, and Nifty IT, which was down 2.03 per cent, reaching 36,852.50.

In contrast, Nifty Realty was the index which gained the third-highest on open yesterday by 1.15%.

How did the stock market close during the previous session?

The benchmark indices closed in the red after the previous trading session ended on Monday, though the broader market was in the green.

The Sensex closed 112.16 points or 0.15 per cent into the red, reaching 73,085.94, while the broader NSE Nifty closed flat, going down just 5.40 points or 0.02% in the red, reaching 22,119.30.

“The Nifty ended slightly in the red yesterday, but completed a 9-day loss streak that was last seen on May 13, 2019,” said Akshay Chinchalkar, Head of Research, Axis Securities. “Back then, the market started a recovery on the immediately following day and advanced 9% over the next fortnight.”

Among the Sensex stocks, Reliance Industries fell the most by 2.38 per cent, closing at ₹1,171.10. This was followed by Bajaj Finserv, which fell 1.86 per cent, closing at ₹1,838.20, and HDFC Bank, which fell 1.72%, closing at ₹1,701.25.

12 out of the 30 Sensex stocks were in the green.

Among the Nifty sectoral indices, the Nifty Midsmall Financial Services Index fell the most by 1.18 per cent, reaching 13,658.55. This was followed by the Nifty Media, which fell 1.10%, reaching 1,371.55, and the Nifty Oil & Gas Index, which fell 0.80%, reaching 9,513.40.

“Yesterday, the market traded negative throughout the day,” said Kunal Kamble, Senior Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza. “In the second half, buyers attempted to lift prices, but sellers pushed the market back near the support level.”

“The market is expected to trade negative towards 21,800 levels as it shows bearish signs,” he added. “The price is trading below major EMAs, indicating a negative trend, while the lower high and lower low formation further confirms the bearish sentiment.”