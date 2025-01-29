Sensex open 200 points higher, rally led by IT and media stocks

Sensex, Nifty 50 Today: The stock market opened in the green as trading began on Wednesday, January 29, 2025, with media, IT, and mid and small cap IT and telecom stocks rising the most. Sensex, Nifty 50 Today: The stock market opened in the green as trading began on Wednesday, January 29, 2025, with media, IT, and mid and small cap IT and telecom stocks rising the most.

At 9:20 am IST, the benchmark BSE Sensex was up by 218.78 points or 0.29%, reaching 76,120.19. The broader NSE Nifty was up by 85.65 points or 0.37%, reaching 23,042.90.

Which stocks rose the most?

Among the 30 Sensex stocks, Infosys Ltd rose the most by 1.58%, trading at ₹1,858.10. This was followed by Zomato Ltd, which rose 1.30%, trading at ₹211.05, and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd, which rose 0.81%, trading at ₹4,069.00.

How did individual sectors perform?

Among the Nifty sectoral indices, the Nifty Media Index rose the most by 1.06%, reaching 1,562.60, followed by Nifty IT, which rose 1.03%, reaching 42,250.65, and Nifty Midsmall IT & Telecom, which rose 0.78%, reaching 10,161.80.

Only three of the indices were in the red. These included Nifty Realty which fell 0.05%, reaching 862.50, Nifty FMCG which dropped 0.21%, reaching 55,327.15, and Nifty Midsmall Healthcare which dropped 0.12%, reaching 38,580.05.

Contrastingly, the Realty index was the one which rose the most during the previous close.

How did stock market perform in the previous session?

The stock market rallied towards the previous close and ended in the green on Tuesday, January 28, 2025, with real estate, financial services, and PSU Bank stocks rising the most.

The benchmark BSE Sensex closed 535.24 points or 0.71% up, reaching 75,901.41. The broader NSE Nifty was up by 128.10 points or 0.56%, reaching 22,957.25.

Among the Nifty sectoral indices, the Nifty Realty Index rose the most by 2.17%, closing at 862.90, followed by Nifty Financial Services, which rose 1.89%, reaching 22,805.90, and Nifty PSU Bank, which rose 1.71%, reaching 6,197.55.

The realty index's rise was led by Sobha Ltd which was up 7.04%, followed by Godrej Properties Ltd which went up 3.54%, and DLF Ltd which was up 3.40%.

Meanwhile, the financial services index's rise was led by Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Ltd which rose 4.99%, Bajaj Finance Ltd which rose 4.31%, and Axis Bank Ltd which rose 3.71%.

The PSU Bank index rise was led by Bank of India which rose 4.82%, Union Bank of India which was up 4.73%, and Punjab National Bank which was up 4.68%.