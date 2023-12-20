close_game
News / Business / Sensex hits fresh peak of 71,806 points, Nifty at record 21,563

Sensex hits fresh peak of 71,806 points, Nifty at record 21,563

ByHT News Desk
Dec 20, 2023 10:21 AM IST

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 369 points, or 0.52 per cent, to 71,806 in the morning trade.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 369 points, or 0.52 per cent, to 71,806 in the morning trade. The broader index Nifty also climbed 110 points, or 0.52 per cent to hit a high of 21,563.

People look at a screen displaying the Sensex results on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai.(Reuters)
People look at a screen displaying the Sensex results on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai.(Reuters)

In the Sensex pack, Wipro, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, Reliance Industries, Tech Mahindra, NTPC and HDFC Bank were the major gainers.

Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti, Axis Bank and Hindustan Unilever were among the laggards.

On Tuesday, BSE benchmark climbed 122.10 points or 0.17 per cent to settle at 71,437.19. The Nifty went up by 34.45 points or 0.16 per cent to 21,453.10.

