Sensex hits fresh peak of 71,806 points, Nifty at record 21,563

Equity market benchmarks Sensex and Nifty reached their all-time high on Wednesday during early trade.



The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 369 points, or 0.52 per cent, to 71,806 in the morning trade. The broader index Nifty also climbed 110 points, or 0.52 per cent to hit a high of 21,563. People look at a screen displaying the Sensex results on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai.(Reuters)

In the Sensex pack, Wipro, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, Reliance Industries, Tech Mahindra, NTPC and HDFC Bank were the major gainers.

IPL 2024 Auction is here! Catch all the updates LIVE on HT. Join Now

Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti, Axis Bank and Hindustan Unilever were among the laggards.

On Tuesday, BSE benchmark climbed 122.10 points or 0.17 per cent to settle at 71,437.19. The Nifty went up by 34.45 points or 0.16 per cent to 21,453.10.