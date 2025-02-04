Sensex soars over 600 points, Nifty up nearly 200 after Donald Trump tariff pause

The stock market rallied during the trading session on Tuesday, led by PSU Bank, oil & gas, and healthcare stocks. At noon IST, the benchmark BSE Sensex was up by 624.45 points or 0.81%, reaching 77,811.19. The broader NSE Nifty was up 184.75 points or 0.79% in the green, reaching 23,545.80. People walk past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai (Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters)

The stock market rally came after Donald Trump paused his decision to levy tariffs on Canadian and Mexican imports, easing apprehensions of a trade war.

Which stocks rose the most?

Among the 30 Sensex stocks, Larsen & Toubro Ltd rose the most by 3.69%, trading at ₹3,408.45. This was followed by Tata Motors Ltd, which rose 3.13%, trading at ₹709.00, and IndusInd Bank Ltd, which rose 2.07%, trading at ₹1,033.70.

Only 11 out of the 30 Sensex stocks were in the red.

How did individual sectors perform?

Among the Nifty sectoral indices, the Nifty PSU Bank Index rose the most by 1.77%, reaching 6,226.00, followed by Nifty Oil & Gas, which rose 1.72%, reaching 10,381.70, and Nifty Healthcare which was up 1.70%, reaching 14,036.00.

The PSU Bank Index also rose the third highest when trading began for the day, going up by 1.75%, reaching 6,224.95.

The Oil & Gas index's rise comes as crude oil prices declined. Brent Crude futures were down 0.97% or by $0.74, trading at $75.22 per barrel for April 2025 contracts. Meanwhile, WTI futures were down 1.68% or by $1.23, trading at $71.93 per barrel, according to Bloomberg data.

How did the stock market open?

The stock market rallied upon opening as trading began today. Metal, auto, and PSU Bank stocks rose the most.

At 9:20 am IST, the Sensex was up by 481.50 points or 0.62%, reaching 77,668.24. The Nifty opened 148.00 points up or 0.63% in the green, reaching 23,509.05.

Among the Nifty sectoral indices, the Nifty Metal Index rose the most by 2.34%, reaching 8,345.75, followed by Nifty Auto, which rose 1.92%, reaching 23,775.65, and Nifty PSU Bank, which rose 1.75%, reaching 6,224.95.