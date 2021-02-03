Service industries in United States expand by most in nearly two years
The Institute for Supply Management’s services index rose to 58.7 during the month from 57.7 in December, according to data released Wednesday. The median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for a decline to 56.7.
Service-industry employment, which includes leisure and hospitality jobs, expanded by the most in 11 months. Some cities, including New York, are easing restrictions on dining and other activities, which may help fuel more consumer spending.
The economy may also get a boost from the vaccine roll out while lawmakers in Washington debate another round of stimulus.
The data follow the group’s report on Monday that showed manufacturing remained robust last month even as supply chain disruptions restrained production.
The ISM’s index of new orders at service companies rose to 61.8 in January, the strongest since July. Backlogs also picked up last month.
A gauge of export demand, however, contracted at the fastest pace since May. At the same time imports rose, as companies attempt to replenish lean inventories.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
LIC IPO may hit market in Q4 of next fiscal: Economic Affairs Secretary Bajaj
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Service industries in United States expand by most in nearly two years
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Exxon investors, unhappy after results, push clean energy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
S&P 500, Nasdaq open higher on Alphabet boost
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lenovo posts record profit in third quarter, beating expectations
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amazon’s incoming CEO Andy Jassy ushered in cloud computing boom
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Japan expresses concern to UK over new Chinese maritime law
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK wants Northern Ireland border problems resolved by end March: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amazon-Future tussle: Here's all you need to know
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sebi orders attachment of bank, demat accounts to recover penalty amount
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hero MotoCorp sets up dedicated vertical for Harley-Davidson business
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bharti Airtel swings to quarterly profit on subscriber gains
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK economy set for 1st quarter hit but vaccines raising recovery hopes: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Coal India closes ₹2,900 crore deal for procurement of 96 dumpers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rupee settles on flat note, higher by 1 paisa at 72.95 against US dollar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox