The economy may also get a boost from the vaccine roll out while lawmakers in Washington debate another round of stimulus.(AFP file photo. Representative image)
Service industries in United States expand by most in nearly two years

Service-industry employment, which includes leisure and hospitality jobs, expanded by the most in 11 months. Some cities, including New York, are easing restrictions on dining and other activities, which may help fuel more consumer spending.
Bloomberg
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 09:05 PM IST


The Institute for Supply Management’s services index rose to 58.7 during the month from 57.7 in December, according to data released Wednesday. The median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for a decline to 56.7.

Service-industry employment, which includes leisure and hospitality jobs, expanded by the most in 11 months. Some cities, including New York, are easing restrictions on dining and other activities, which may help fuel more consumer spending.

The economy may also get a boost from the vaccine roll out while lawmakers in Washington debate another round of stimulus.

The data follow the group’s report on Monday that showed manufacturing remained robust last month even as supply chain disruptions restrained production.

The ISM’s index of new orders at service companies rose to 61.8 in January, the strongest since July. Backlogs also picked up last month.

A gauge of export demand, however, contracted at the fastest pace since May. At the same time imports rose, as companies attempt to replenish lean inventories.


The finance minister said the Central government will hold an at least 75% in LIC for the first five years after the IPO, and subsequently retain at least a 51% stake in the insurer.(Reuters)
LIC IPO may hit market in Q4 of next fiscal: Economic Affairs Secretary Bajaj

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 09:32 PM IST
Currently, the government owns a 100 per cent stake in LIC. Once listed, LIC is likely to become the country's biggest company by market capitalisation with an estimated valuation of 8-10 lakh crore.
The economy may also get a boost from the vaccine roll out while lawmakers in Washington debate another round of stimulus.(AFP file photo. Representative image)
Exxon reported a net annual loss of $22.4 billion for 2020 and named Tan Sri Wan Zulkiflee Wan Ariffin, the former head of Malaysia's state oil company, as an independent director.(AP file photo)
Exxon investors, unhappy after results, push clean energy

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 08:53 PM IST
"Today's patchwork of announcements do not materially alter ExxonMobil's long-term trajectory nor do they position it to succeed in a changing world," said Engine No. 1, an activist investment firm that joined forces with the California State Teachers Retirement System.
Nasdaq Chief Executive Adena Friedman said she wanted to accelerate efforts on diversity in the United States, saying other countries have progressed further.(AP file photo)
S&P 500, Nasdaq open higher on Alphabet boost

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 08:45 PM IST
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 2.2 points, or 0.01%, at the open to 30689.65.
Lenovo strengthened its lead in PCs with 27.1% of the market, ahead of HP Inc with 19.8% and Dell Technologies with 16.6%, the research showed.(Reuters file photo)
Lenovo posts record profit in third quarter, beating expectations

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 08:41 PM IST
Net profit jumped by 53% to a record $395 million in the October-December quarter. That beat an average estimate of $293.7 million from eight analysts, according to Refinitiv data.
Andy Jassy joined Amazon in 1997, after attending Harvard Business School REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo(REUTERS)
Amazon’s incoming CEO Andy Jassy ushered in cloud computing boom

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 08:40 PM IST
Andy Jassy has led AWS since before the launch of its first major services in 2006. Cloud computing was not a natural area for Amazon, then almost exclusively an online retail company.
"I believe the law should not be used in a way that violates international law,” Motegi said. (via AP)
Japan expresses concern to UK over new Chinese maritime law

PTI, Tokyo
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 08:26 PM IST
“Japan is staying alert and paying close attention to its effect on us,” Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said in online talks between the two sides.
FIle photo for representation. (AFP)
UK wants Northern Ireland border problems resolved by end March: Report

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 08:18 PM IST
"The Prime Minister has said that his timetable for getting all these matters sorted is the end of March," said the statement from the Democratic Unionist Party on Wednesday.
Future Group Founder and CEO Kishore Biyani does not expect any hurdle after the order of the Delhi High Court which has directed the regulators to take an independent call on the issue.(Hemant Mishra/Mint)
Amazon-Future tussle: Here's all you need to know

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 07:26 PM IST
Future Group approached the Delhi high court to pass an injunction order against Amazon that been trying hard to block the deal.
The regulator said there is sufficient reason to believe that the defaulter may dispose of the amounts in the bank accounts and securities in the demat accounts and "realisation of amount due under the certificate would in consequence be delayed or obstructed."(PTI File Photo)
Sebi orders attachment of bank, demat accounts to recover penalty amount

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 06:18 PM IST
The recovery proceedings have been initiated against Arun Panchariya after he failed to pay 50 crore fine imposed on him by Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) in June 2020.
A Harley-Davidson logo is seen on a Street Glide Special motorcycle during its launching ceremony in Mumbai.(Reuters/ File photo)
Hero MotoCorp sets up dedicated vertical for Harley-Davidson business

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 06:13 PM IST
The company has also started wholesale dispatches of Harley-Davidson products to the dealers from January 18. Meanwhile, Hero MotoCorp has on-boarded 11 existing Harley-Davidson dealers in key geographies across the country.
A Bharti Airtel office building is pictured in Gurugram on the outskirts of New Delhi.(REUTERS)
Bharti Airtel swings to quarterly profit on subscriber gains

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 05:10 PM IST
Airtel's subscriber base in India grew to 336.2 million, with the company adding 12.9 million 4G subscribers during the last three months of 2020 to reach 165.6 million.
The Bank of England is expected to hold off from pumping more stimulus into the economy on Thursday as it waits for the lockdowns across Britain to be eased in the spring.(AFP file photo. Representative image)
UK economy set for 1st quarter hit but vaccines raising recovery hopes: Report

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 04:32 PM IST
The final version of the IHS Markit/CIPS UK Composite Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) - spanning services businesses and manufacturers - fell to 41.2 in January from 50.4 in December, far below the growth threshold of 50.0.
The entire <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2,900 crore investment would be funded through CIL’s own finances and includes the cost of equipment along with the spares and consumables for eight years. (Representative Image)(HT file photo)
Coal India closes 2,900 crore deal for procurement of 96 dumpers

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 04:12 PM IST
For CIL, whose 95% of the entire coal output is through opencast mines, dumpers of such high capacity are pivotal in ferrying Over Burden (OB) from mine working face to dump yard.
A man counts Indian currency notes inside a shop in Mumbai, India, August 13, 2018. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/Files(REUTERS)
Rupee settles on flat note, higher by 1 paisa at 72.95 against US dollar

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 04:08 PM IST
On Tuesday, the rupee had finished at 72.96 against the American currency.
