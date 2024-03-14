Shark Tank India Season 3: Did Anupam Mittal ghost an entrepreneur? Namita Thapar's reply
Shark Tank India Season 3: Talking about online trolls, Namita Thapar said, “It has helped me become even more thick-skinned.
Shark Tank India Season 3: Namita Thapar, Executive Director of India Business at Emcure Pharmaceuticals, shared how she deals with online trolls and what she thinks about Shark Tank India in a recent Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on Reddit. When a user mentioned a meeting with Anupam Mittal in which he sought angel investment for a gaming startup, Namita Thapar addressed the incident as well.
Namita Thapar on Anupam Mittal
Read more: World Wide Web inventor Tim Berners-Lee predicts: A Big Tech company may get broken up soon
Anupam Mittal met the person and advised him to get in touch with Shaadi.com founder using X (formerly Twitter) DM but the entrepreneur later found out that Anupam Mittal’s DM was closed. Namita Thapar said that Anupam Mittal's suggestion to use X was a way of declining because, “If he was really interested he would have given you his email id."
Read more: Satya Nadella on Google's place in AI race: ‘Should have been default winner’
Namita Thapar on her business
When a user asked, “You didn’t build your own business, so how do you give advice to others building their OWN business?", she replied, “Scaling a family business requires an entrepreneurial mindset too."
Read more: Gautam Adani on what worked for his business: ‘My name is Adani and I’m…'
Namita Thapar on online trolls
Talking about online trolls, she said, “It has helped me become even more thick-skinned. I thank them for that. I have fun with my memes. Best way to live life!"
Read more: OTT platforms ban: These 18 OTT platforms taken down over vulgar content. Check complete list here
Namita Thapar on her investment approach
Sharing her approach to investment, Namita Thapar said that she spends time every weekend to connect in order to stay informed and engaged with her investments.
Stay informed on Business News along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs