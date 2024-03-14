 Shark Tank India: Did Anupam Mittal ghost an entrepreneur? Namita Thapar's reply - Hindustan Times
News / Business / Shark Tank India Season 3: Did Anupam Mittal ghost an entrepreneur? Namita Thapar's reply

Shark Tank India Season 3: Did Anupam Mittal ghost an entrepreneur? Namita Thapar's reply

ByHT News Desk
Mar 14, 2024 03:37 PM IST

Shark Tank India Season 3: Talking about online trolls, Namita Thapar said, “It has helped me become even more thick-skinned.

Shark Tank India Season 3: Namita Thapar, Executive Director of India Business at Emcure Pharmaceuticals, shared how she deals with online trolls and what she thinks about Shark Tank India in a recent Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on Reddit. When a user mentioned a meeting with Anupam Mittal in which he sought angel investment for a gaming startup, Namita Thapar addressed the incident as well.

Shark Tank India Season 3: Entrepreneur Anupam Mittal appears as a ‘shark’ on Shark Tank India.
Namita Thapar on Anupam Mittal

Anupam Mittal met the person and advised him to get in touch with Shaadi.com founder using X (formerly Twitter) DM but the entrepreneur later found out that Anupam Mittal’s DM was closed. Namita Thapar said that Anupam Mittal's suggestion to use X was a way of declining because, “If he was really interested he would have given you his email id."



Namita Thapar on her business

When a user asked, “You didn’t build your own business, so how do you give advice to others building their OWN business?", she replied, “Scaling a family business requires an entrepreneurial mindset too."

Namita Thapar on online trolls

Talking about online trolls, she said, “It has helped me become even more thick-skinned. I thank them for that. I have fun with my memes. Best way to live life!"

Namita Thapar on her investment approach

Sharing her approach to investment, Namita Thapar said that she spends time every weekend to connect in order to stay informed and engaged with her investments.

