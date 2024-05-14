 Shriram Finance jumps 5% on sale of housing finance unit: All you need to know - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, May 14, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Shriram Finance jumps 5% on sale of housing finance unit: All you need to know

Reuters |
May 14, 2024 09:42 AM IST

The non-banking financial company, the top gainer on the Nifty, lifted heavyweight financial stocks 0.11%.

Indian shares opened higher on Tuesday, helped by gains in Shriram Finance after it announced plans to sell its housing finance unit.

Stock market: The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India.(Bloomberg)
Stock market: The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India.(Bloomberg)

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 was up 0.18% at 22,141.5 points, while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.05% to 72806.61, as of 9:28 a.m. IST.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Shriram Finance jumped 4% in early trade after it said it would sell its housing finance business to U.S. private equity firm Warburg Pincus in a $554.6 million deal.

Read more: Investing in stock market right now? Should low voter turnout worry you? Bernstein says don't be jittery

The non-banking financial company, the top gainer on the Nifty, lifted heavyweight financial stocks 0.11%.

Meanwhile, aluminium producer Hindalco added nearly 2% after its unit Novelis made public its filing for an initial public offering in the United States.

Metal stocks advanced 0.8% in early trade.

Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024,, Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Business / Shriram Finance jumps 5% on sale of housing finance unit: All you need to know

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 14, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On