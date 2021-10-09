Home / Business / Singapore extends Vaccinated Travel Lane scheme to 8 countries. Check list
business

Singapore extends Vaccinated Travel Lane scheme to 8 countries. Check list

  • This comes after the "experience and confidence gained" from the first two vaccinated travel lanes with Brunei and Germany, which were opened last month, the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) said.
A passenger on Singapore Airlines flight SQ325 -- the first flight to arrive under the new Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) -- is pictured in the baggage hall at Changi Airport in Singapore on September 8, 2021. (Photo by Roslan Rahman / AFP)(AFP)
A passenger on Singapore Airlines flight SQ325 -- the first flight to arrive under the new Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) -- is pictured in the baggage hall at Changi Airport in Singapore on September 8, 2021. (Photo by Roslan Rahman / AFP)(AFP)
Published on Oct 09, 2021 05:07 PM IST
Copy Link
PTI | By hindustantimes.com

Singapore will be extending its Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) scheme to eight more countries from October 19, allowing travellers who are fully vaccinated against the COVID-19 to enter the city-state without having to serve quarantine, media reports quoting the civil aviation authority said on Saturday.

Fully vaccinated travellers from Canada, Denmark, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, United Kingdom, and the United States will be able to enter Singapore under this arrangement from October 19, Channel News Asia reported, citing the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS).

This expansion is being conducted in a "cautious and step-by-step manner" to help "reclaim and rebuild" Singapore's status as an international aviation hub with global connectivity, the CAAS said.

"The vaccinated travel lanes would restore two-way quarantine-free travel between Singapore and the eight newly announced countries," Transport Minister S Iswaran said during a press conference on Saturday.

This comes after the "experience and confidence gained" from the first two vaccinated travel lanes with Brunei and Germany, which were opened last month, the CAAS added.

On Friday, Singapore had announced another VTL with South Korea, starting November 15.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong ruled out a complete lockdown, even as Singapore reported 3,590 infections on Friday, including 765 in migrant worker dormitories as well as six deaths. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coronavirus coronavirus latest news
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 09, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out