Smart toys, curious minds and a case for delaying the first phone

I’d much rather have children access the sort of technology that helps them build the blocks for reasoning, thinking and conversation, helps them learn something along the way, and helps keep them safe too. Instagram, X and Snapchat don’t really figure on that list of priorities. In my book, these are some of the key tech and toys that children should have, before they eventually stop listening to you and get their hands on a phone. Amazon Alexa (or Alexa+, as Amazon likes to excitedly mention these days)? Not exactly, based on the pre-Alexa+ era that I’m very familiar with.

Much like this week’s Neural Dispatch, our Wired Wisdom conversation is also a special package. One where I want to focus on technology relevant for children, yet one that doesn’t send them down the rabbit hole of typical smartphone exposure that unlocks more apps than parents bargain for. Our 8-year-old would testify that we as parents are sticklers for very limited screen time on a daily as well as a collective weekly basis, and for what sort of apps are being accessed. And any media consumption must be on a TV in the living room. A good foundation, to be generally prescriptive?

Previously, on Wired Wisdom: Baffling Tata Play Smart, Vi prepaid family & gauging Mijia Smart Air Purifier 6

Alexa, who? Wippi likes smart conversations Indian tech start-up Wippi has made something for children aged 4+ and it is a combination of an AI companion and a very nifty Wippi Player Screen-free AI Companion device. This isn’t your typical smart speaker that eventually becomes a music hub in some form. There is much more educational utility to this, more than you may initially imagine, and the AI companion has a really friendly tone which children across ages seem to respond well to.

Wippi is a ‘conversational storytelling and learning playmate’, and the device, the AI companion as well as the bundled story cards build a rather complete set of capabilities. Prices start at ₹3,999 depending on whether you want just the companion or also playsets (which are essentially audio storybooks; there’s good variety; I’ll get to that).

It is a two-part proposition with Wippi. The AI companion device that can start a conversation with your child (in which case the name is Wippi for the chatbot), and the playset proposition which adds the storybook angle (and the lead character becomes the default companion name for this duration).

The company tells me that while they cannot disclose which models they’ve used to build the Wippi companion, they insist multiple models are being used. Crucially, they’ve created a middle orchestration layer in-house, which makes these conversations safe alongside being fun and knowledgeable.

From what I saw with Wippi and my 8-year-old, the companion can start a conversation in a very friendly way, and then hold that conversation. In just the very first conversation after setup, Wippi and my daughter were chatting about giraffes, monkeys stealing diamonds, detective work, elephant trunk mysteries, gemstone hunt and whatnot! Eventually, that conversation went from step to step, and soon they were on level 5 of maths and puzzles

Switch to the card mode for stories, and that takes an added dimension of intuitiveness. Multiple story book options available for now, including Ramayan, Jungle Book, T-Max Dinosaurs, Cinderella, Alice’s World, Aladdin, Kylo The Bear and Alana The Mermaid. In due course, they will have to add more play set options as children get through these sets eventually. Each is priced at ₹799 though you can buy a bundle from the outset.

There are also online radio channels which alter content depending on time of the day—during the day, its a mix of stories and quests, and at night, a leaning towards bedtime reading in case parents want to utilise this to put the little ones to sleep.

The Wippi app on the parent’s phone provides detailed insights into the conversation topics that Wippi and your child are having. There are personalisation controls about topics. Two aspects in which the app needs to improve—first, data sync between Wippi and the app takes some time and isn’t instant and secondly, there is no way to select specific days to get a better sense of each day’s conversations and activities.