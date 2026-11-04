Bengaluru, The KCPS on Wednesday urged the state government to review the norms governing standalone preschools, warning that the existing regulations could threaten the functioning of more than 25,000 centres across Karnataka and the livelihoods of around 4.5 lakh women. Karnataka preschool body seeks review of norms, warns of 25,000 centres facing closure

In an appeal to the state government, the council said administrative directives, including a circular and detailed instructions issued in 2019, had imposed requirements that were difficult for small, neighbourhood-based preschools to meet.

The requirement of a 30-year registered lease for rented residential premises, prescribed classroom dimensions of 18 ft by 20 ft, conversion of land for educational purposes and a minimum area requirement of 2,000 sq ft were among the major challenges faced by standalone preschools, the Karnataka Council of Preschools said in a press release.

According to the council, these conditions were more suited to large educational institutions and failed to take into account the operational realities of smaller early childhood care and education centres functioning in residential neighbourhoods.

The council raised concerns over the accessibility of the preschool registration portal, alleging that it was not accessible to the general public and could be accessed only through the offices of Block Education Officers .

Highlighting the possible socio-economic implications, KCPS claimed that the closure of standalone preschools could result in the loss of livelihoods for around 4.5 lakh women, including teachers, caretakers and support staff.

It said the closure of neighbourhood childcare centres could affect working mothers, particularly those dependent on affordable preschool facilities close to their homes, and force some of them to reconsider their employment.

The council expressed concern that the closure of smaller preschools could reduce competition in the sector and drive up fees, making early childhood education less affordable for middle-class families. It claimed that fees could increase up to fivefold if standalone centres were forced to shut down.

KCPS has urged the Education minister and the state government to constitute a high-level committee to review and simplify the regulations governing standalone preschools and formulate a separate framework for them, rather than subjecting them to norms applicable to K-12 institutions.

It has sought an immediate stay on the existing building, lease and land-conversion requirements until a suitable regulatory framework is formulated.

The council urged the government to restore public access to a functional and transparent online registration portal.

"We are here to save the future of our children, the dignity of our women workers, and the pockets of our parents. The government must choose-progress or extinction," the council said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.