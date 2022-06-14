Home / Business / SpaceX raises $1.68 billion, under its targeted financing goal
business

SpaceX raises $1.68 billion, under its targeted financing goal

  • SpaceX was in talks to raise the funds at a valuation of $125 billion, Bloomberg reported in May.
AFP File Photo
AFP File Photo
Published on Jun 14, 2022 06:19 AM IST
Copy Link
Bloomberg |

Elon Musk’s SpaceX raised $1.68 billion in fresh financing, less than what it had offered investors for a stake in the closely held rocket launch and satellite company. 

Hawthorne, California-based Space Exploration Technologies Corp., as it’s formally known, sold the equity to a group of 74 investors having offered $1.72 billion of equity, the company said in a regulatory filing Monday.

SpaceX was in talks to raise the funds at a valuation of $125 billion, Bloomberg reported in May. The round would represent a jump from a previous valuation of around $100 billion reached in a round last year.

The added funds are expected to help SpaceX build out its Starlink satellite constellation, complete its next-generation Starship spaceship and heavy-lift rocket and continue to recruit aerospace engineering talent in a competitive industry.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
spacex elon musk
spacex elon musk
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 14, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out