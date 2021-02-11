SpiceJet clocks loss for 4th quarter in a row
- SpiceJet had reported profit of ₹77.97 crore in the same period of the previous year.
No-frills carrier SpiceJet Ltd on Wednesday reported a consolidated loss of ₹66.78 crore for the December quarter, its fourth consecutive quarterly loss, primarily due to low travel demand following the coronavirus outbreak.
SpiceJet had reported profit of ₹77.97 crore in the same period of the previous year.
The airline’s auditors Walker Chandiok and Co. Llp said the December quarter loss would have been higher but for other income and foreign exchange gains on account of compensation expected from Boeing Co. for the grounding of 737Max aircraft.
SpiceJet is currently the only Indian operator of Boeing 737Max planes, which were grounded after two fatal crashes in 2018 and 2019. The Indian aviation regulator is yet to allow the aircraft to resume operations on Indian skies.
The aircraft was in the past few months allowed to fly by US and European regulators. To be sure, most airlines globally don’t assume compensation as revenue directly and book the amount only after it is agreed, finalized and paid, said a senior official, requesting anonymity.
“Auditors have been noting their discomfort with these assumptions each quarter,” the official added. The auditors have also raised doubts about the company’s ability to continue as a going concern after Q3 results as accumulated losses amounted to ₹3,960.26 crore (at the end of 31 December 2020), resulting in a complete erosion of its net worth, with current liabilities exceeding current assets by ₹4,778.36 crore. At the end of 31 December 2020, SpiceJet’s negative net worth stood at ₹2,343 crore.
Five analysts polled by Bloomberg had estimated SpiceJet’s Q3 standalone loss at ₹34.76 crore on a revenue of ₹1,783.90 crore. Its consolidated revenue dropped to ₹1,901.62 crore, down 51.57% on an annual basis.
The company’s total expenses also dropped by 48.85%% to ₹1,968.40 crore. However, expenses continue to exceed revenue.
“The pandemic has, undoubtedly, been the biggest crisis to hit the aviation industry and we are confident that things will only get better for us from now on,” SpiceJet chairman and managing director Ajay Singh said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India’s market capitalisation gains most after Hong Kong in ’21
- Since the onset of the calendar year, the value of India’s stock markets swelled 8.11% to $2.72 trillion, Bloomberg data showed. Hong Kong pipped India to the top position with a market cap gain of 13.41% to $7.39 trillion.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dating app Bumble is expanding IPO to raise $2.15 billion
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
FDI norms for e-commerce cos to add to compliance burden
- Certain practices of e-commerce companies are under investigation because of complaints from consumers and small retailers, with the government considering whether or not it should issue clarifications to ensure that the e-commerce sector works in the “true spirit of the law”, Piyush Goyal said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt clarifies norms for goods procured from China, Pakistan
- The clarification aims to provide ease of business to contractors and bidders in executing public sector projects by explicitly allowing them to sourcing cheaper raw materials and components from neighbours such as China.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SBI targets a home loan portfolio of ₹10 trillion in five years
- Chairman Dinesh Khara said on Wednesday that SBI dominates the home loan market in India with a 35% share among all commercial banks.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SpiceJet clocks loss for 4th quarter in a row
- SpiceJet had reported profit of ₹77.97 crore in the same period of the previous year.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Deepak Kochhar questions PMLA tribunal status
- Kochhar’s submission was made in a petition filed in the Delhi high court through his lawyer Vijay Aggarwal, and has been reviewed by HT.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BharatPe close to unicorn tag with $108 mn funding
- The funding comes a year after it raised $75 million in its Series C funding round in February 2020.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mastercard to allow some cryptocurrencies in digital asset boom
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gearing up to initiate co-lending model for home loans: SBI
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
OPEC won’t change policy at next meeting, says Iraq oil minister
- The group of crude exporters meets on March 4 and members will probably agree to keep output steady in April, Iraq’s Oil Minister Ihsan Abdul Jabbar said. The biggest change will come from Saudi Arabia, which will likely end unilateral daily cuts of 1 million barrels after March, he said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sebi plans to introduce framework to compensate investors for technical glitches
- "Sebi is actively considering a proposal to introduce a framework for ascertaining the incidents of technical glitches where compensation needs to be paid to the investors and to devise a methodology and calculation of compensation," according to the regulator's annual report for 2019-20.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Joe Biden’s next economic challenge: Getting manufacturing jobs back
- After a period of recovery last year, US factory payrolls stagnated in recent months, then went into reverse in January. The country is on course to repeat a pattern seen in every recession since manufacturing jobs peaked in June 1979.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Major Ports Authorities Bill would encourage good competition: Union minister
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sensex ends session 19 pts lower at 51,309; Nifty closes at 15,138 pts
- Sensex ends session 19 pts lower at 51,309; Nifty closes at 15,138 pts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox