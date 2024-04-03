 SRM Contractors IPO listing today: What GMP suggests about share debut. Details here - Hindustan Times
ByHT News Desk
Apr 03, 2024 08:46 AM IST

SRM Contractors IPO opened on March 26 and closed for bidding on March 28. The price band of the issue was at ₹200 to ₹210 per equity share.

SRM Contractors IPO: The SRM Contractors IPO listing date is scheduled for today (April 3) on the bourses at 10:00 IST. The BSE website informed investors that SRM Contractors share price will be listed on the BSE and NSE in a special pre-open session and the share price will be available for trade at 10:00am.

"Trading members of the exchange are thus notified that, as of Wednesday, April 3, 2024, the equity shares of SRM Contractors Ltd. will be listed and admitted to dealings on the exchange in the list of "T"Group of Securities," BSE noted.

SRM Contractors IPO key details: The IPO opened on March 26 and closed for bidding on March 28. The price band of the issue was at 200 to 210 per equity share. Through the IPO, the company aims to raise 130.20 crore with the issuance of fresh 62 lakh company shares. Investors could buy one lot of the book build issue that comprised 70 shares of the company.

SRM Contractors IPO GMP today: Shares of the construction company are available at a premium of 70 in the grey market today which means that with the price band of 210, the IPO's estimated listing price is 280- marking a gain of 33.33% as per investorgain.com.

SRM Contractors IPO registrar: Bigshare Services Private Limited is the registrar of the public offer.

SRM Contractors IPO company details: In FY23, the company's revenue grew by around 13.25 per cent YoY and the PAT (Profit After Tax) grew 6.70 per cent .

