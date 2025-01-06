Stock market crash: Sensex plummets over 1,100 points, Nifty down nearly 400 as banking and metal stocks fall

Stock market crash: The Indian stock market experienced a crash during the morning trading session as banking and metal stocks fell on Monday, January 6, 2025. Stock market crash: People look at a screen displaying the Sensex results on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai.(Reuters)

At 11:55 am IST, the benchmark BSE Sensex tanked by 1,131.53 points or 1.43%, reaching 78,091.58.

The broader NSE Nifty was down by 384.75 points or 1.6%, reaching 23,620.00

All of the 30 Sensex stocks were in the red. Only 1 out of the 50 stocks in the Nifty 50 was in the green.

Which stocks fell the most?

Tata Steel Ltd fell the most out of all the Sensex companies, dropping 4.48%, trading at ₹132.10. This was followed by Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd which was down 3.13%, trading at ₹1,781.50, and Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd which was down 3.05%, trading at ₹306.50.

Which sectors fell the most?

All of the Nifty sectoral indices were in the red.

Nifty PSU Bank fell the most by 3.52%, reaching 6,386.25. This was followed by Nifty Metal which fell 2.95%, reaching 8,472.00, and Nifty Realty which fell 2.62%, reaching 1,017.75.

How did the stock market open today?

The crash came despite the market opening initially in the green. At 9.30 am IST, the Sensex was up by 272.45 points or 0.34%, reaching 79,495.56.

Meanwhile, the Nifty was up by 27.60 points or 0.11%, reaching 24,032.35.

How did the stock market perform in the last trading session of the previous week?

The crash today appears to be a continuation of what happened during the last trading session of the previous week on Friday, January 3, 2025, when the market closed well into the red after a crash, mostly led by IT, pharma, and banking stocks.

The Sensex closed at 79,223.11, which was a huge drop of 720.60 points or 0.90%, while the Nifty closed at 24,004.75, which was a loss of 183.90 points or 0.76%.

Zomato Ltd which fell 4.27%, trading at ₹272.70, HDFC Bank which fell 2.46%, trading at ₹1749.30, and Tech Mahindra Ltd which fell 2.19%, trading at ₹1689.90, were the stocks which plummeted the most in the Sensex.

Nifty IT which fell 1.41%, reaching 43,726.55, Nifty Pharma which fell 1.23%, reaching 23,263.50, and Nifty Bank which fell 1.20%, reaching 50,988.80 were the three sectors which fell the most among the Nifty sectoral indices.