Stock market fall: Sensex drops over 400 points, Nifty down over 150 points

Stock market fall: The stock market fell on Friday, February 14, 2025, dragged down by healthcare and pharma stocks. Stock market fall: People walk past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India, March 9, 2020(Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters)

At 11:30 am IST, the benchmark BSE Sensex was down by 458.50 points or 0.60%, reaching 75,680.47. The broader NSE Nifty was 165.80 points down or 0.72% in the red, reaching 22,865.60.

Which stocks fell the most?

Among the Sensex stocks, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone fell the most by 2.66%, trading at ₹1,079.95. This was followed by IndusInd Bank, which fell 2.36%, trading at ₹1,022.40, and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, which fell 2.28%, trading at ₹1,706.70.

Only 4 out of the 30 Sensex stocks were in the green.

How did individual sectors perform?

Among the Nifty sectoral indices, the Nifty Midsmall Healthcare Index fell the most by 3%, reaching 37,867.15. This was followed by the Nifty Pharma Index which fell 2.79%, reaching 20,828.60, and the Nifty Healthcare Index, which fell 2.54%, reaching 13,308.40.

The Nifty Midsmall Healthcare Index was dragged down by Natco Pharma (7.95% down), Laurus Labs (4.65% down), and Piramal Pharma Ltd (5.99% down).

The Nifty Pharma Index was dragged down by Natco Pharma (7.95% down), Laurus Labs (4.65% down), and Lupin (4.91% down).

The Nifty Healthcare Index was dragged down by Laurus Labs (4.65% down), Lupin (4.91% down), and Granules India (4.87% down).

How did the stock market open today?

The stock market opened in the green for the second consecutive day today as metal, auto, and IT stocks rose.

At 9:20 am IST, the benchmark BSE Sensex was up by 221.92 points or 0.29%, reaching 76,360.89. The broader NSE Nifty opened 63 points up or 0.27% in the green, reaching 23,094.40.

Among the 30 Sensex stocks, Tata Steel rose the most by 1.91%, trading at ₹138.80. This was followed by Mahindra & Mahindra, which rose 0.90%, trading at ₹3,005, and ICICI Bank, which rose 0.83%, trading at ₹1,258.90.

19 of the 30 Sensex stocks were in the red.

Among the Nifty sectoral indices, the Nifty Metal Index rose the most by 1.09%, reaching 8,427.10, followed by the Nifty Auto Index, which rose 0.49%, reaching 22,454.10, and the Nifty IT Index, which rose 0.48%, reaching 41,512.60.

(This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates)