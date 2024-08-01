Stock Market holidays in August: BSE, NSE to remain closed for 10 days, check list
Stock Market holidays in August: Market participants should take note of these dates and plan their trading activities accordingly.
Stock market holidays in August: The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) will be closed for 10 days in August which includes weekends and Independence Day.
Market participants should take note of these dates and plan their trading activities accordingly. Here's a list of stock market holidays in August 2024:
1. August 3: Saturday
2. August 4: Sunday
3. August 10: Saturday
4. August 11: Sunday
5. August 15: Independence Day (National Holiday)
6. August 17: Saturday
7. August 18: Sunday
8. August 24: Saturday
9. August 25: Sunday
10. August 31: Saturday
Trading on the equities segment typically occurs on all weekdays. The market operates during the following hours: pre-open session starts with order entry and modification opening at 09:00am and closing at 09:08am. The regular trading session for the normal and limited physical market opens at 09:15am and closes at 15:30pm.
