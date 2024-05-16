Will stock market remain open on May 20 during Lok Sabha election phase 5 voting?

Stock market Holiday: The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) will be closed on May 20 due to the fifth phase of voting for the Lok Sabha Election 2024 in Mumbai. This marks the second holiday in the month when all six seats in the city will be up for voting during the seven-phase election. Stock market holiday: One of the two stock market holidays this month was on May 1, Maharashtra Day(PTI)

One of the two stock market holidays this month was on May 1, Maharashtra Day, commemorating the establishment of the state of Maharashtra on May 1, 1960. This followed the linguistic reorganisation of Indian states.

The Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra are divided into five phases. The first four phases occurred on April 19, April 26, May 7, and May 13. The last phase in the state is scheduled for May 20, with vote counting set for June 4.

Due to the fifth phase of the general election, banks will also be closed in Maharashtra on May 20. During Phase 5, 13 out of the 48 Lok Sabha constituencies in Maharashtra will hold voting, including Dhule, Dindori, Nashik, Kalyan, Palghar, Bhiwandi, Thane, Mumbai North, Mumbai North-West, Mumbai North-East, Mumbai North-Central, Mumbai South-Central, and Mumbai South.

Other stock market holidays in 2024: Here's a look at stock market holidays this year

May 20- General Elections

June 17- Bakrid

July 17- Muharram

August 15- Independence Day

October 2- Gandhi Jayanti

November 1- Diwali

November 15- Guru Nanak Jayanti

December 25- Christmas